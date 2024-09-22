Roman Wilson Healthy Scratch, Won’t Play Against Chargers

Though it seemed like WR Roman Wilson was set to make his NFL debut, he’ll have to wait another week. Wilson is inactive for the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, one of the team’s six players who won’t dress.

Not listed with a game status and practicing fully the final two days of the week, Wilson is a healthy scratch. He’s likely down due to the time lost due to his ankle injury suffered during the first day of pads in training camp, missing the rest of camp and all three preseason games.

Since the injury occurred in late July, he’s slowly been working his way back. He practiced fully for the first time last Thursday but was limited on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Listed as questionable, he did not dress.

This week seemed more promising for Roman Wilson to make his debut. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said he was encouraged by the progress Wilson had been making. Speaking to reporters late in the week, he was hopeful this week would be his first chance.

I hope I get to play,” Wilson told reporters after Thursday’s session. “That’s not up to me. But every day I come in this building, I just do what I can to get ready for the game. Just come here and practice hard and do what I gotta do one day at a time.”

But the coaching staff decided he needed more time. Pittsburgh will dress only four receivers today in George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Calvin Austin III. It is unusually light for a team that normally has five receivers dressed. But with Wilson inactive and WR Ben Skowronek on IR due to a shoulder injury, they’ll carry only four into kickoff. It could be a sign of another tight end-heavy day, though the team will also be without TE MyCole Pruitt due to a knee injury.

Wilson, the team’s third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will try to get a helmet next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.