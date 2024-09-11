Roman Wilson ‘Definitely’ Feels Ready If Called Upon In Return From Injury

During Tuesday’s press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said they expected guys like Roman Wilson to get more work this week as he and others return from injury. Tomlin specifically said he was excited to get Wilson back in the fold.

The Steelers’ third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was looking great at the start of training camp before the pads came on and then went down with an ankle injury on the first day of padded practice. He missed the entire preseason and just began working in a limited capacity last week ahead of Week 1. He was ultimately ruled out for the season opener

Wilson spoke to the media after Wednesday’s practice and was asked how it felt to be back at practice today. He was limited, as he was all last week, but he expects to ramp up his participation tomorrow. Presumably, that means he will be back in full on Thursday.

“It was good. Just another opportunity to go out there and work. I got another opportunity tomorrow, and that’s what I’m focused on, so it’ll be good,” Wilson said in a video posted by Steelers Live on X.

George Pickens, Elandon Roberts, Troy Fautanu, Roman Wilson, and Terrell Edmunds spoke to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 11: pic.twitter.com/PSvLunPFaO — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 11, 2024

It is no secret that the Steelers wide receiver room could use a little extra talent. Who better than a guy they drafted on day two just five months ago? The receivers not named George Pickens accounted for just two catches on four targets for eight yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

It is unclear exactly when a guy like Wilson would be able to contribute. It is difficult for rookies to hop back on the moving train after missing time, and it is even more difficult for a guy who’s just started to get his first taste of live-action in practices at the NFL level.

Wilson was asked if he will play against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

“Just take it as it comes. It’s up to the coaches,” Wilson said. “All I can do is focus on tomorrow. I got more workload tomorrow, so just got to focus on that.”

Regardless of whether he expects to play, he says he is ready if called upon.

“Yeah, definitely,” Wilson said. “Like I said, I’ve been working a lot trying to get back into it. But I feel like even the moment I got hurt, I felt like I could find a way to push through it and come back that same week and practice the next day. So that’s just my mindset.”

Wilson added that he feels 100 percent game-ready if his name is called.

Reporters pushed him and asked if he was playing with the first or second team today, but he declined to answer and said that it was a question for the coaches.

Wilson was primarily a slot receiver in college and makes most of his money in the middle of the field. The Steelers didn’t utilize that area on Sunday, but that probably had something to do with the elite safety tandem of Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates III on the Falcons. It could also have something to do with the lack of personnel to make it happen. Once he returns, Wilson can help provide that along with others to open up the offensive game plan.