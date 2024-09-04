Roger Goodell Hears From The Rooneys ‘Every Other Day’ About Steelers Playing In Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t being bashful about their desire to play in Ireland. Though it’s not confirmed to be the team’s next international spot, the Rooney family is making the full court press to convince commissioner Roger Goodell.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon, Goodell was asked about the possibility of Pittsburgh playing in Ireland soon.

“I hear from the Rooneys every other day about going back to Ireland to play,” he said. “So yes, Ireland is definitely on the watch list. Let’s put it that way.”

An Irish family with deep roots to the country, Dan Rooney served as US Ambassador to Ireland during the Obama Administration, visiting every single county in the country. Pittsburgh hasn’t played an international game in over a decade, its last a 2013 disaster in London, and the team seems long overdue to get out of the states again. One of the league’s most popular teams, the Steelers will draw a large crowd no matter the venue. But Ireland makes as much sense as any place for the team to go.

Pittsburgh has played one game there, a 1997 preseason contest against the Chicago Bears. In recent months, the team has expressed a strong desire to return to Ireland.

“It’s been a goal from the start, being able to pursue an opportunity to play a live game in front of the Irish fans,” Daniel Martin Rooney said in a BBC interview in June. “We are working with the NFL on that and we’re looking forward to seeing what’s coming.”

Pittsburgh held a draft watch party and kicking camp in Ireland this year, inviting one tryout player to its rookie minicamp.

As the NFL continues to expand globally, putting a game in Ireland is a no-brainer. College football has already gotten a jump-start with Florida State and Georgia Tech playing in Dublin last weekend. The Pitt Panthers have a game slated there in 2027. It’s only logical for the league to make the jump with the Steelers being the most sensible choice to go. Perhaps the only question remaining is who they’ll play.