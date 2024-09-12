Rob Gronkowski Picks Steelers To Make Playoffs Over ‘Not Consistent’ Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have playoff aspirations this year, and Week 1 was a good start to accomplishing that goal. They need to finish better on offense, but overall, it was a good showing. The rest of the AFC North did not have as much luck. The Cincinnati Bengals, in particular, had a tough start to the season, losing to the New England Patriots. For that reason, it seems former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is picking the Steelers to make the playoffs over the Bengals.

Appearing on Up and Adams with Kay Adams on Wednesday, Gronkowski, one of the best tight ends ever, explained why he’s picking the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens to come out of the AFC North.

“They’re just up and down and not consistent at all. I don’t think they got it right now,” Gronkowski said. “I think they’re gonna miss the playoffs again. You got the Baltimore Ravens, and you got the Pittsburgh Steelers that will be going to the playoffs. The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will be in the mix. They will be fighting, but they will not make it.”

4x SB Champ @RobGronkowski believes the #Bengals will MISS the playoffs for a second straight season 👀🔊@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/9HPfc74QMp — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 11, 2024

That’s a hot take from Gronkowski. After all, the Bengals have a super-powered offense headlined by their franchise quarterback. They just made the Super Bowl in 2021, and injuries were the only reason they struggled last year. They’re a popular pick to win the Super Bowl, let alone make the playoffs. However, it seems Gronkowski sees too many question marks surrounding them.

After seeing how they played in Week 1, it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing in the world. It’s only one week, but they looked awful against a team that just had the third pick in the NFL draft. If the AFC North is a tight race again this year, that might come back to haunt them.

Meanwhile, the Steelers did exactly what they wanted to do. They ran the ball well, forced turnovers, protected the ball, and were the more physical team. They have a defined identity with a defensive juggernaut as the engine of their team. Maybe they won’t win the AFC North, but they could come in second place.

Gronkowski tormented the Steelers during his playing days, so it’s nice to hear him on Pittsburgh’s side for once. As a member of the Patriots dynasty, he witnessed firsthand how much consistency can contribute to winning. Say what you will about Mike Tomlin’s squad, but the Steelers are consistent. That seems to matter quite a bit to Gronkowski.

Gronk was UNREAL vs the Steelers in only 7 games 🤯 ▪️ 685 Yards

▪️ 41 Catches

▪️ 8 TDs pic.twitter.com/81uplMi09R — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 5, 2023

In Week 2, the Steelers play the Denver Broncos, a team that struggled in Week 1. On the other hand, the Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs, arguably the best team in the league. This weekend could only help add fire to Gronkowski’s prediction. The Steelers being 2-0 and the Bengals being 0-2 would certainly raise some eyebrows.