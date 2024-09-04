Rich Eisen Predicts Steelers To Finish Last In AFC North

Rich Eisen is a big-time Mike Tomlin fan. But not even Tomlin can pull the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the division basement of Eisen’s AFC North predictions. Offering his take on how the division will shake out during Wednesday’s episode, Eisen picked Pittsburgh to come in fourth place.

“For three straight years, I’ve said I need to see it with Russell Wilson,” Eisen said. “And I need to see it again. So, I am putting the Steelers in fourth place in this division. Because the Browns have a championship defense.”

Much to the chagrin of many Steelers fans, Eisen has been a staunch supporter and defender of Tomlin. Even during the team’s ugly 2023 three-game losing streak, which led to legitimate calls for the team to move on from Tomlin, Eisen believed Tomlin was the man to turn things around. Pittsburgh won its final three games and made the playoffs, though it was promptly bounced from the Wild Card round.

Cleveland’s defense was excellent a year ago under new DC Jim Schwartz. The Browns finished first in yards allowed, finished third in interceptions, and nearly touched 50 sacks, led by DPOY DE Myles Garrett (his award controversial over T.J. Watt). But the Browns also finished only 13th in points allowed and gave up 31 defensive points in their Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, creating questions over how elite their defense really is.

Ultimately, Eisen picked the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens coming in second place. Cleveland finished third, and Pittsburgh brought up the rear. In fairness, this is football’s toughest division and there are no easy choices. He also praised the Steelers’ defense and addition of LB Patrick Queen.

Should that prediction come true, it would mark the first time the Steelers finished last since 1988 in the old AFC Central. That year, they finished 5-11 behind QBs Bubby Brister and Todd Blackledge, while their defense allowed more than 26 points per game. To put that in perspective, even 35-year-old Russell Wilson wasn’t born until late 1988, when Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes were already dashed. That year, the Bengals came out on top at 12-4, while the Browns and Houston Oilers finished 10-6.

While Eisen has stood by Tomlin many times before, a last-place finish, even with a comparatively respectable 9-8 record, would bring the heat back on Tomlin’s seat. Not that he’d be fired after signing a contract extension, but it would be a bitter end to a year in which Pittsburgh has the talent to win a playoff game.