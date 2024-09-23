Reversing Fields: Chad Johnson Now Says Steelers Should Stick With ‘Hot Hand’ At QB

Another week, another win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and another solid performance from quarterback Justin Fields, this time doing more than what he did in the first two weeks.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, Fields had to throw the football more than expected due to the Chargers being rather stout against the run early in the game.

Despite that heavier workload through the air, Fields responded and played well, completing 25-of-32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown, adding one interception on a bit of a fluke play.

It was his best passing performance of the season, and it was the best offensive performance so far for the Steelers, who took over in the second half and never looked back.

The Steelers now sit at 3-0 after their 20-10 win over the Chargers, and there are questions about who their QB1 moving forward should be. For former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, who appeared on “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe Sunday night, Fields should remain the quarterback for the Steelers because of the hot hand.

That’s a change in thought process from Johnson, who in previous weeks kept calling for Russell Wilson to be the guy once healthy.

“Ah, man, Justin got the hot hand, bro. Justin got the hot hand,” Johnson said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “You know how I felt, but Fields got a hot hand right now, and he’s another one who was in a situation similar to that of [Sam] Darnold, similar to that of Baker Mayfield, they’re surrounded. Arthur Smith, the play calling, playing to Justin Field strengths. I mean, it’s just a fit. It looks like a perfect fit for him, you know? Obviously I would’ve liked to see Russell Wilson at the helm based on what he’s done in the past. His resume, obviously it speaks for itself. He didn’t have that bad of a season in Denver last year. I would’ve liked to see him pick up where he left off there and try to continue that with the Steelers, but it didn’t happen.

“And Justin Field is playing some good ball, man. He’s playing some good ball and he’s not turning the ball over, which is the most important thing. He’s giving his team a chance every time.”

Fields does have the hot hand right now, and that was evident on Sunday against the Chargers.

With Los Angeles stopping the run, the Steelers had to pivot early and put the game in Fields’ hands as a passer. The former No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State stepped up and played quite well. He was poised in the pocket, read the field well and made some strong throws leading to some big plays.

All-22 look at #Steelers WR Calvin Austin III's 55-yard TD. Love the play design here, getting the high/low look in MOF with Pat Freiermuth and CA3. Force the safety to choose. Justin Fields throws a strike into the window. Great read, good throw, TD. pic.twitter.com/SgKzszuIjM — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 23, 2024

His work in the passing game lightened the load for the running game, allowing the Steelers to eventually punish the Chargers on the ground late in the game, beating Jim Harbaugh’s team at its own game.

Fields was a big part of that. He’s settling in nicely in Pittsburgh and seems to be growing in confidence week after week under coordinator Arthur Smith. Sunday’s performance was his best yet and offers a lot of hope moving forward. He’s in a good situation overall that provides stability with Mike Tomlin at the helm and an experienced play caller in Smith setting him up for success time and time again.

As Johnson referenced, it’s like the Sam Darnold situation in Minnesota and the Baker Mayfield situation in Tampa Bay. He’s in a situation that is playing to his strengths and not asking him to do things he can’t. That’s leading to success and creating more and more confidence within Fields weekly.

He stated after the game that he feels at peace on the field with the Steelers and is feeling very calm on the field. It’s showing in his play. He has the hot hand, and should remain QB1 for the Steelers moving forward, even when Russell Wilson gets healthy.