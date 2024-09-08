Report: Dak Prescott Signs Four-Year Extension With Dallas Cowboys, Now Highest-Paid Player In League

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott became the highest-paid player in NFL history with a four-year, $240 million contract extension, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The deal got done just a few hours before Dallas’ 4:25 p.m. game against the Cleveland Browns.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a deal! He gets a 4-year deal worth a record $240M(!) with $231M guaranteed, per me and @TomPelissero. Owner Jerry Jones and agent Todd France and his team from @AthletesFirst closed it out. The NFL’s biggest question answered. pic.twitter.com/mfs7Ao16Wa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2024

The deal averages $60 million per season, keeping Prescott in Dallas through the 2028 season. Per Pelissero, Prescott is getting $231 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

Prescott had been mentioned as an option for the Steelers at the quarterback position next offseason, although it was a move that always felt highly unlikely.

After getting a deal done with WR CeeDee Lamb earlier this offseason, the Cowboys now ink Prescott long-term, keeping their offensive core intact. On a per-year basis, Prescott beats Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s previous high at $55 million per year by $5 million.

Dallas went one-and-done in the playoffs last season, losing in the NFC Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers, but they’ve largely run it back ahead of this season and will keep Prescott long-term. The Cowboys lost some talent along their offensive line, with Tyler Biadsz and Tyron Smith signing elsewhere, but they will be one of the most closely-watched teams this season.

Pittsburgh will face Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 5, and we’ll see if the now much richer Prescott can replicate his success against the Steelers. He’s faced Pittsburgh once in his career, way back in 2016, but he threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-30 win.

Ultimately, Prescott’s contract will be judged on whether he can lead the Cowboys to some postseason success. Dallas hasn’t reached an NFC Championship since winning the Super Bowl in 1995. Dallas’ lack of postseason success has been a major problem lately, and we’ll see if Prescott can change that in the next few years.