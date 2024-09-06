Report: Contract Talks ‘Progressing’ With TE Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers might need every second available before Sunday’s kickoff to reach a long-term deal with TE Pat Freiermuth. But the front office is making an effort to get a contract done before taking on the Atlanta Falcons. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Brooke Pryor, talks are “progressing” in a deal with Freiermuth to keep him in Pittsburgh for the long haul.

This report tracks with what Fowler said yesterday, indicating that the Steelers prefer to reach a long-term deal with Freiermuth before the year begins. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and would become a free agent in March.

Freiermuth has been optimistic and hopeful about getting a new deal throughout the summer though there had been little chatter about progress until the past few days. The Steelers inked Cam Heyward to a three-year, $45 million deal earlier in the week, allowing them to set their sights on Freiermuth.

Selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Freiermuth enjoyed two strong seasons with the Steelers. He joined Keith Jackson as the only two tight ends in NFL history to catch at least 60 passes in their first two seasons. But injuries and a poor passing game hampered Freiermuth last season, the Penn State product ending 2023 with only 32 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He’s expected to have a key role in Arthur Smith’s system as the team’s No. 2 target behind WR George Pickens.

For his career, Freiermuth has appeared in 44 games, catching 155 passes for 1,537 yards and 11 touchdowns.

A new deal with Pat Freiermuth would likely average between $12.5-$14 million per season and could put him right outside the five highest-paid tight ends in football. The tight end market heated up last year with T.J. Hockenson, Cole Kmet, and Dalton Schultz receiving new deals though the market has generally been quiet since.

Because Pittsburgh is continuing its policy of not discussing contracts in-season, the deadline to reach a deal with Freiermuth is nearing. We’ll see if they can get it across the finish line.