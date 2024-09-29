Report: Browns RB Nick Chubb Expected To Open Practice Window This Week

RB Nick Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. After opening the season on the PUP list and being required to miss the first four games, the Cleveland Browns are expected to open his 21-day practice window this week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say Nick Chubb, who is on the team’s physically unable to perform list while recovering from a multi-ligament knee injury suffered in Week 2 of last season, will have his practice window opened this coming Wednesday,” Rapoport wrote. “The Pro Bowler is not expected to play in Cleveland’s Week 5’s game against the Commanders, but the team opening his three-week window will be a significant sign that he is set to return midseason as Chubb and the Browns had hoped.”

#Browns star RB Nick Chubb is expected to return to practice this week, a significant step in his return from major injury — and a huge lift for his team. Chubb highlights players attempting to come off PUP. My story: https://t.co/a7unbXbLKihttps://t.co/a7unbXbLKi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2024

Chubb has suffered multiple major knee injuries in his career, so his early return to practice is quite miraculous. He had multiple surgeries to repair his torn ACL, meniscus and other issues. Chubb and the Browns agreed on a contract renegotiation in the offseason to lower his base salary and convert much of it into incentives that he can earn back if healthy enough to play.

The Browns have struggled offensively this season, but Chubb should be a nice shot in the arm to get them back on track once he is able to return. When healthy, he is one of the league’s very best running backs.

He was off to a hot start in 2023 before the injury, with 28 carries for 170 yards. That included 10 carries for 64 yards in just 18 offensive snaps against the Steelers before the injury was suffered. He had been a Pro Bowler for four-straight seasons leading up to his injury.

The Steelers don’t play the Browns until Week 12, so Chubb should be good to go by then, barring any setbacks. They will play the Browns twice in three weeks as part of the Steelers’ brutal end-of-season gauntlet.