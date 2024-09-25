Report: Broncos Signing Former Steelers LB Kwon Alexander

The Denver Broncos are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Kwon Alexander to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Veteran free-agent LB Kwon Alexander is signing to the Denver Broncos practice squad, per source. pic.twitter.com/2DXTJ5ySbO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2024

Alexander spent 2023 with the Steelers, although his season was cut short when he tore his Achilles in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. He finished last season with 41 total tackles, one sack and one interception along with one forced fumble.

His signing with Denver comes one day after he worked out for the team. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported that Alexander worked out for the Broncos yesterday.

#Broncos worked out Kwon Alexander — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 24, 2024

He’ll join a linebacker room in Denver that features Cody Barton and Alex Singleton starting, but not a ton of depth behind the two with Kristian Welch and Justin Strnad backing them up. Alexander is a downhill thumper and a former All-Pro whose career has been derailed a bit by injuries, but he’s a solid contributor when he’s healthy. The Broncos will likely give him some time to get up to speed and back in game shape while he’s on the practice squad, but I’m sure the intention is for Alexander to contribute on the 53-man roster at some point this season.

Alexander signed with Pittsburgh during training camp last season and quickly worked his way into a rotation with Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Alexander’s injury came a week after Holcomb’s season-ending knee injury, which severely tested Pittsburgh’s inside linebacker room, with the team turning to Mykal Walker and Myles Jack behind Roberts to try to supplement the losses of Holcomb and Alexander.

It’s good to see Alexander healthy and getting another opportunity. He always had the right attitude and was a great teammate in Pittsburgh, and it’s unfortunate that his time got cut short. Hopefully, Alexander balls out for Denver, and at least it won’t be against the Steelers, since they already played the Broncos in Week 2.

Alexander has 631 total tackles, 13.5 sacks and nine interceptions with 34 passes defensed across his nine-year career.