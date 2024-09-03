‘Reminds Me A Lot Of Kelvin Beachum:’ Mike Tomlin Says Spencer Anderson Will Be ‘Fortunate’ To Have That Type Of Career

Coming out of Maryland as a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson’s calling card was his versatility, having played all five positions during his time in college.

That versatility has helped him stick around in Pittsburgh entering his second season as that swing offensive lineman capable of playing all five positions at a moment’s notice.

Anderson, who will get his first career start Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons in place of the injured Isaac Seumalo, believes he’s prepared for the moment and has seized upon every opportunity that he’s had come his way. Now, head coach Mike Tomlin wants him to specialize in a certain area the longer he’s around.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin dropped a comparison for Anderson, stating to reporters that he reminds him of another former Steelers seventh-round pick in veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum.

“As I mentioned earlier, man, his versatility was a calling card that allowed him to sustain. But the longer he is here, you better specialize in a certain area,” Tomlin said of Anderson and his versatility, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “And really, his growth and development kind of reminds me a lot of Kelvin Beachum. If you remember years ago, versatility was initially his calling card and then he settled into the tackle position and went on — shoot, Beach might still be playing. I think he is.

“And so, Spencer will be fortunate if he has a Kelvin Beachum-like story.”

Coach Tomlin speaks to the media ahead of our Week 1 game against the Falcons. @PNCBank 📺: #PITvsATL 9/8 at 1 PM ET on FOX https://t.co/mEZjhluhAZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 3, 2024

That’s quite the comparison there from Tomlin, and it’s a good one, too.

Beachum, like Anderson, was a seventh-round pick coming out of Southern Methodist in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was largely an afterthought with the Steelers as he didn’t have a true position and appeared just a bit undersized.

But that versatility helped Beachum gain more and more opportunities, and he stepped into the lineup as a rookie in place of Marcus Gilbert, going on to start five games at right tackle.

The following season, Beachum became the starting left tackle midway through the 2013 season, taking over for Mike Adams. That move led to Beachum being the Steelers’ starting left tackle for the next three seasons when he wasn’t injured. Midway through the 2015 season, Beachum tore his ACL and was lost for the year, ending his career with the Steelers.

Ahead of the 2016 season, Beachum signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent one season there. Then, he played with the New York Jets for three seasons and the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons. The veteran remains a free agent entering the 2024 season.

Great NFL Films feature on former Steelers T Kelvin Beachum #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Gbs5qx5vxj — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 2, 2023

Beachum has played in 163 career games with 149 career starts, including 44 games and 39 starts with the Steelers. Heck of a career for a seventh-round pick.

As Tomlin stated, Anderson would be fortunate to have that type of story, going from a seventh-round pick to a longtime starter and rostered player in the NFL. He’s getting his first shot on Sunday in Atlanta. What he does with it remains to be seen, but the opportunity is there.