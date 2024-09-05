RB Derrick Henry Excited To Experience Ravens-Steelers: ‘Rivalry Is Definitely Real’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had some incredible rivalries since their conception, but maybe none as intense as their battles against the Baltimore Ravens. It hasn’t mattered how good either team has been, when they play against each other, sparks fly. With veteran running back Derrick Henry joining the Ravens this offseason, those matchups should continue to be knock-down, drag-out brawls. Henry seems excited to add his chapter into this story too.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Henry was asked which rivalries he’s looking forward to as a member of the Ravens.

“I know the big thing around here is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they say you not a Raven until you beat the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Henry said. “We got a little long ways to go, and we’ll cross that bridge when we get there, but that rivalry is definitely real over here in Baltimore with the Steelers.”

Henry has been one of the best running backs in the league over the past few years, and his physical style of play should fit right in as a member of the Ravens. It harkens back to the days when the Ravens had running backs like Willis McGahee and Jamal Lewis. It should make for exciting games with the Steelers defense still being elite.

Ravens coaches and players have talked in the past about how you aren’t really a member of the organization until you beat the Steelers, and it sounds like everyone in Baltimore made sure Henry got that message. The Steelers are familiar with Henry as well, playing him three times in his career so far.

In those three games, the Steelers have held Henry to only 182 rushing yards on 44 attempts. He has scored two touchdowns against them, but the Steelers have done a decent job at limiting Henry. Some fans may remember the infamous hit former Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane delivered on Henry at the goal line during their game in 2020.

Robert Spillane hit on Derrick Henry zoomed and slo-motion 💥 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/dY15Wp6qEJ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 27, 2020

Current Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was also Henry’s offensive coordinator for some of his most successful seasons with the Tennessee Titans. That familiarity may or may not provide an edge for either side, but it does show how familiar Henry may be with this rivalry before he even takes part in it.

Unfortunately, the Steelers and Ravens do not play each other until Week 11 this year. That’s what Henry means when he says there’s a ways to go until he can become a part of this rivalry. Hopefully both teams are fully healthy at that point in the season. It will likely be a competitive game no matter what, but these games are always at their best when both teams are competing for playoff spots. For the Steelers’ sake, let’s just hope Henry doesn’t leave too much of a lasting mark.