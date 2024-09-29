RB Cordarrelle Patterson Injured, Leaves On Cart Vs. Colts (Update)

Update (2:45 PM): Patterson has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per Burt Lauten on Twitter.

UPDATE: Patterson has been ruled OUT. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 29, 2024



Update (2:17 PM): 93.7 The Fan reports that Cordarrelle Patterson is leaving on a cart after suffering an ankle injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

#Steelers Cordarrelle Patterson leaving the field on a cart — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 29, 2024

His status hasn’t been updated, Patterson remaining questionable, but it’s a discouraging sign for his return. Our original story is below.

The injuries continue to pile up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as RB Cordarrelle Patterson walked off the field flanked by trainers. Patterson had his helmet off as he walked slowly to the sideline. Per senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Patterson has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

#Steelers RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson has an ankle injury and his return is questionable to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 29, 2024

Patterson had six carries for 43 yards before exiting the game. The Steelers’ only other healthy running backs are Najee Harris and Aaron Shampklin as RB Jaylen Warren is out with a knee injury. Patterson had been Pittsburgh’s most productive player on offense and gave the offense a boost when he was in the game. If he can’t return, his loss is going to be felt.