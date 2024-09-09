Rapoport: Steelers P Cameron Johnston Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury Sunday

The injury to Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston on Sunday in Atlanta was called a “serious” one by head coach Mike Tomlin after the 18-10 win. How serious remained to be seen.

On Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Johnston’s knee injury is season-ending.

#Steelers punter Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s win over the #Falcons, sources say. A blow to Pittsburgh special teams in more ways than one, as Johnston was also the holder for Chris Boswell. pic.twitter.com/0Xia01VAGQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2024

Based on how things looked live following the injury, it’s not a surprise that Johnston’s season is over. He had a defender fall into his leg, which was planted into the turf, and it caused his knee to buckle awkwardly, leaving the veteran punter in pain.

Somehow, the Steelers were also called for holding on the play, too, leading to the injury during what was a banner day for the officiating.

Prior to the injury, Johnston was averaging 51.5 yards per punt against the Falcons on two kicks, including a 58-yard punt as the Steelers were playing a game focused on ball control and leaning on a star-studded defense.

The Steelers previously signed Johnston to a three-year, $9 million deal in free agency to finally address the punter position after a few years of poor play. But now, they’re back to the drawing board with Johnston out for the season.

Johnston suffered the injury in the fourth quarter with the Steelers up 15-10 with 3:29 remaining in the game. With Johnston injured, the Steelers called on kicker Chris Boswell to punt late in the game, and the kicker responded with a 43-yard punt.

After the game, Tomlin spoke glowingly of Johnston, who came into the franchise and provided stability right away at a position of need. But now, the Steelers have to scramble to find a replacement, which could lead to a familiar face such as Pressley Harvin III, Brad Wing, or even Corliss Waitman returning to the team to fill the void.

Not only will it be key to fill the void at punter, but the Steelers must find someone who can work with kicker Chris Boswell as the holder, which could lead to Harvin being the answer, considering the work he’s done with Boswell in the past.