Rapoport: Steelers Could Ride ‘Hot Hand’ With Justin Fields If He Goes 2-0

The Pittsburgh Steelers started QB Justin Fields in Week 1 over Russell Wilson due to Wilson re-aggravating a calf injury, but if Fields leads the Steelers to a Week 2 win, he might win the job for a longer period of time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might ride the “hot hand” with Fields if he wins in Week 2.

If Fields can successfully execute the game plan, Rapoport said he might continue to start.

“If that happens, don’t be surprised if Tomlin continues to have Fields start, sources say, even if Wilson has recovered from his aggravated calf injury. It would not necessarily be a benching, but more of a continuation of what is working under center,” Rapoport wrote.

He compared it to the situation last season, where Mason Rudolph remained the starter over Kenny Pickett after performing well in Pickett’s absence due to injury.

At a minimum, it sounds like we can expect to see Fields in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, with Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporting that Fields will play next week as well with Wilson still working his way back from injury. Rapoport doesn’t give a timeline on Fields starting, with the thought being that if he wins today, he could have the job until/if things start to go awry.

With the Steelers taking on the Broncos today at 4:25, there’s going to be added pressure on Fields to play well and attempt to potentially win the job for a longer period of time.