Rapoport: Pending Final Examination For Russell Wilson, Justin Fields ‘More Likely’ To Start Against Falcons

Passing along a small update this morning. It still isn’t the big announcement of Russell Wilson playing (or not) that we have all been waiting for, but another indication that Justin Fields is on track to start.

Ian Rapoport offered the latest via X.

“The Steelers are expected to examine QB Russell Wilson this morning to check out his calf, but as it stands now, it’s more likely Justin Fields starts vs the Falcons than Wilson,” Rapoport wrote, with the assist from his fellow NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

The #Steelers are expected to examine QB Russell Wilson this morning to check out his calf, but as it stands now, it’s more likely Justin Fields starts vs the #Falcons than Wilson, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The team is cautious with calf injuries. Wilson is questionable. pic.twitter.com/IrLE33syF6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2024

After being named the starter just 11 days ago, Wilson experienced tightness in his calf just a few days ago on Thursday. This caused him to have limited practices on both Thursday and Friday with an official injury designation of questionable.

Wilson was expected to undergo treatment last night and then again this morning before a final pre-game evaluation.

Garafolo will give an on-site update on NFL GameDay Morning via NFL Network at 9:00 a.m. ET, so just a couple hours now until more information surfaces.

Here in Atlanta, the Russell Wilson reset game looks instead to be the start of Justin Fields 2.0. We’ll have updates on @NFLGameDay Morning on the #Steelers’ QB situation as they get set for the #Falcons. https://t.co/OOje7dGSDS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 8, 2024

According to Adam Schefter last night, Wilson told the team that he could play. The team doctors were reportedly more cautious and wanted to do one final examination ahead of the game this morning.

The inactive list is released 90 minutes before kickoff, so this could drag on until then for some finality on this situation.

With Fields likely to start, that obviously throws a wrench in the Steelers’ game plan, though Mike Tomlin said there would be no changes during his Thursday media availability.

Fortunately for the Steelers, Fields spent almost the entire training camp with the first-team offense and even started the preseason opener. They are about as prepared as they could be for a late curveball such as this. This would also mean that QB Kyle Allen gets a helmet today with Wilson likely to be inactive, though I suppose it is possible they could designate Wilson as the emergency third quarterback.