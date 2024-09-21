Rapoport: ‘Optimism’ Chargers QB Justin Herbert Plays Versus Steelers

Though there likely won’t be a final decision until shortly before kickoff, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is trending towards starting against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is “optimism” Herbert suits up.

“The hope is he goes,” Rapoport tweets.

There’s optimism that #Chargers QB Justin Herbert starts Sunday at Pittsburgh despite a high-ankle sprain suffered last week, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. Herbert is listed as questionable and will test the ankle before the game. But the hope is he goes. pic.twitter.com/EOjXMA7I8E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2024

Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in the Chargers’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. Limited throughout the week of practice, Herbert was seen with a roll’s worth of tape on his injured right ankle. Officially listed as questionable, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Friday Herbert was doing all he could to suit up.

This reporting tracks with Pittsburgh’s approach. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have anticipated Herbert suiting up. Given Herbert’s toughness and history of playing through pain, most notably fractured ribs in 2022, he seems poised to give it a go against the Steelers’ tough defense. He’ll count on OTs Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt being able to slow down the rush of Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.

If Herbert can’t play or exits early, Easton Stick or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod. Stick is officially listed as the No. 2 quarterback but Harbaugh declined to announce a next-man-up to reporters.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles will announce their inactives at 11:30 AM/EST tomorrow. The Steelers are likely to be without their starting QB Russell Wilson, though the future of his job is shaky. The Chargers are set to have Herbert, though he figures to be far less than 100-percent.