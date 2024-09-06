Rapoport: ‘None Of This Is A Good Sign’ For Russell Wilson’s Week 1 Availability Following Calf Injury

The news of Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson being limited on Thursday during practice was rather shocking and concerning, considering the calf injury popped up again just a few weeks after training camp in which he stated he was “ahead of schedule” in his recovery.

And the fact that it comes just a few days before the season opener on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Many downplayed the limited practice Wilson had, including head coach Mike Tomlin, who stated to reporters Thursday that he had no long-term concerns with Wilson’s injury and that the Steelers were being overly cautious, but the news following the calf injury isn’t as comforting.

“He reported calf tightness yesterday at practice. Was limited, was gonna see the doctors yesterday after practice. None of this is a good sign for Russell Wilson’s availability on Sunday,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Friday on Good Morning Football, according to video via his Twitter page. “We’ll see what his practice status is today. I’m just telling you, the Steelers are unbelievably conservative when it comes to calf injuries. Would not be surprised if they got Russell Wilson off his feet this weekend and potentially beyond, obviously paving the way for Justin Fields to be the starter.

“Nothing firm and definitive yet, but certainly could see it going that way. Fields was really impressive in training camp.”

From @GMFB: With games looming on Sunday, updates on the statuses of #Steelers QB Russell Wilson, #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, and #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. pic.twitter.com/kS62r5B2g5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2024

Tweaking the same calf that kept him out for two-and-a-half weeks early in training camp just a month ago is not a good sign, that’s for sure. To do it just a few days before the season opener against the Falcons makes things even more difficult.

Veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson was confused after practice on Thursday, stating he didn’t even realize Wilson didn’t participate in the team portion of practice, insinuating that Wilson wasn’t truly limited. But ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Friday morning that Wilson tweaked the calf before the team portion, left practice and came out to watch later, generating even more confusion over the entire situation.

For now, it appears that Wilson went for testing Thursday and will be re-evaluated by the Steelers Friday before practice. His practice status on Friday will be very telling. If he’s limited or worse, it certainly opens the door for Justin Fields to start in Atlanta, which would be quite the turn of events just a few days before the start of the season.

As Rapoport says, none of this is a good sign — right now — for Wilson’s availability, at least for the start of the season. We just have to wait and see what his status is today at practice before attempting to make any sort of determination one way or the other.