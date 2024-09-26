QB Anthony Richardson: Colts Will ‘Definitely Have A Few Things’ Planned For T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt might not lead the league in sacks right now, but he’s still been arguably the NFL’s best pass rusher. He’s been an absolute game-wrecker through three weeks, helping lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to an undefeated record. This week, Watt and the Steelers will try to avenge their late-season loss to the Indianapolis Colts last year. However, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson says they’ve got some things planned to slow Watt down.

“Everybody knows he’s a potential Hall of Famer,” Richardson said Wednesday via Locked On Colts. “He is a great guy, high motor, a lot of effort. He’s pretty strong, physical, so we definitely have a few things for him, so he doesn’t get to the quarterback.”

That echoes what the Colts’ head coach and offensive coordinator said as well. It sounds like the Colts have put a big emphasis on Watt, which makes sense considering how dominant he’s been. It’s unclear what that strategy is, but it would be impressive if they finally cracked the code on how to stop Watt. Every other team has failed so far.

Their offensive line has been stout through three games, only allowing four sacks. It’s a veteran group, on that should also have a high level of communication. Watt has been a force of nature this year though. The Colts seem confident they can stop him, but that might be easier said than done.

“It was kind of like last year playing against Aaron Donald,” Richardson said. “You can’t just leave him one-on-one. Hopefully our scheme schemes out.”

Donald is arguably the best defensive player ever, so that’s high praise from Richardson. Last year, the Colts’ game plan for Donald didn’t work out great. He finished with one sack, two hits on the quarterback, and three tackles for loss. He also had a strip-sack that was taken away due to a penalty in the Rams’ win.

Not that the Colts will find success if they defend like they Watt last year. Richardson didn’t play in that game, but Watt still finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss. The Steelers lost, but Watt made an impact.

We’ll see what plan the Colts have for Watt, but he’s probably made it his mission to crush any strategy they have for him. He isn’t constantly in the running for Defensive Player of the Year for nothing. He could also potentially be playing the Colts’ backup right tackle. Hopefully he can add to his sack total and help the Steelers win the game. Usually, those two things go hand in hand.