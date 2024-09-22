‘Played With A Lot Of Swag And Confidence:’ T.J. Watt Not Surprised By Nick Herbig’s Big Day In Relief

With standout OLB Alex Highsmith sidelined by a groin injury, the opportunity for second-year OLB Nick Herbig was right in front of him to play a key role for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Turns out, Herbig seized the opportunity and came through for the Steelers in a big way during Pittsburgh’s 20-10 win over the Chargers to move to 3-0 on the season.

Herbig had a key strip-sack in the third quarter on Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert that ultimately set up a punt, and then later had a key sack on Chargers’ backup Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter, helping put the game away.

The Wisconsin product finished with 2 sacks on the day and earned some praise from teammate T.J. Watt, who had a sack in his own right on Sunday.

“Not surprised, man. That kid works his tail off,” Watt said of Herbig, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We pretty much do everything together when we’re in the facility. I’ll text him tomorrow when I’m going in the facility, we’ll get to work. Me, him and Alex work a lot together. It’s never ‘I wish that was me.’ I’m happy for him.

“A kid that asks all the right questions and I’m not surprised by the performance. He went out there today and played with a lot of swag and confidence.”

Based on the play of Herbig as a rookie, and then early on this season, none of his production and performances should be a surprise. Every opportunity he gets, he’s making a play. He proved that again on Sunday.

Herbig won with speed on the strip sack in the third quarter, beating Chargers’ standout left tackle Rashawn Slater around the edge to get to Herbert and force the fumble. Though the Steelers didn’t recover the fumble, it showed just how great of a trait Herbig’s speed is to win on those speed rushes when he turns the corner and runs the arc with ease.

Later in the fourth quarter, it was the same thing from Herbig. A great get-off, win with speed and dip around the edge to get the sack. He looked like Watt on both plays, and that’s not a surprise considering how much Herbig looks up to Watt and tries to emulate him.

“Kid has supreme confidence in himself. You can’t tell him anything, and I respect the heck out of it. He’s gonna do everything that he possibly can to perform,” Watt said of Herbig. “He’s gonna ask every question, he’s gonna turn over every stone and just bust his tail.

“And I respect the heck outta Nick and I’m glad that he had the day that he did today.”

Herbig has been trying to learn and take advice from Watt since he was back at Wisconsin, even getting tips from Watt from a pass rush perspective right before his Wisconsin Pro Day, too.

That mentorship has carried over into their time in Pittsburgh, too, with Herbig calling Watt his big brother and even saying Watt has helped him with everyday life off the field, too.

But on the field, that’s where the impact is felt the most. Herbig had a huge day on Sunday with the 2 sacks, helping the Steelers’ defense shut down the Chargers in the second half, holding them to -5 yards of total offense.

If that keeps up, Herbig won’t be the only one on the defense playing with swag and confidence for the Steelers.