PFF: Potential George Pickens-A.J. Terrell Matchup ‘Might Prove The Most Critical’ In Steelers-Falcons

Entering the Week 1 season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there are quite a few intriguing storylines to watch. They include the return of Arthur Smith to Atlanta after being fired in January following three seasons as head coach, the matchup between close friends Mike Tomlin and Raheem Morris as head coaches, and two familiar faces making their debuts with new teams under center in Russell Wilson, assuming he is healthy enough to play Sunday, and Kirk Cousins.
It might not be the flashiest matchup of opening week, but Steelers-Falcons has a ton of storylines worth following. That doesn’t even include the return of the Heyward brothers to Atlanta, where they had a magical moment in the 2022 season.
There is one storyline that appears to be getting just a bit overlooked though, at least on the field, according to Pro Football Focus.
That would be the potential matchup between Steelers standout wide receiver George Pickens and Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, a player Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called a “top-notch corner” earlier in the week.”
“Steelers-Falcons provides several intriguing storylines, but this receiver-corner tussle might prove the most critical. In only two years in the NFL, Pickens has broken onto the scene with 120 catches for 1,991 yards and a 74.3 receiving grade. The Georgia product has specifically excelled when targeted downfield, hauling in 50.9% of contested catches. With Diontae Johnson traded to Carolina, Pittsburgh is relying on Pickens to refine his game in Year 3 as a real WR1,” PFF’s Bradley Locker writes. “On the other side of the equation, Terrell has remained a mainstay in an overhauled Falcons defense that looks nearly complete. The 2020 first-round pick has been up and down throughout his four years but played well last year, earning a 74.6 coverage grade. Atlanta rewarded Terrell with a four-year, $81 million deal this offseason prior to him hitting the open market.
“As the Steelers usher in Russell Wilson at quarterback and Arthur Smith’s new scheme, they’ll need Pickens to win one-on-ones against the Falcons’ best cover man if they want to prevail in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
The last time the Steelers and Falcons faced off in the regular season came in Week 13 of the 2022 season in Atlanta.
That day, Pickens — as a rookie — had just one reception for two yards and was targeted only two times. One of those targets came against Terrell, so there is some familiarity there.
But 2022 was a long time ago. Pickens has grown immensely as a receiver, sharpening his route running abilities while also adding significant YAC abilities to his game. Both led to his breakout second season in 2023, seeing him finish with 64 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.
Much like it was a long time ago for Pickens, it was a long time ago for Terrell, too, who has grown into one of the best corners in the NFL in recent years.
Terrell graded out at a 74.6 overall from PFF last season, allowing just 44 receptions for 508 yards and four touchdowns. Though he did not have an interception, Terrell broke up eight passes and was truly one of those lockdown corners in a Falcons secondary that was rather solid overall.
The two are big, physical players who play with an edge. It could lead to major fireworks on Sunday, one way or another.
For the Steelers’ offense to be what many expect it to be, Pickens is going to need to win often in key matchups like this one. Great test right out of the gate for the third-year receiver.
If he can get his season off to a strong start, look out. This matchup could truly be critical within the game and help swing things.