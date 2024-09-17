Pete Prisco Admits He ‘Might Be Wrong’ About Steelers Being Worst Team In AFC North

Through two weeks, not many analysts thought the Pittsburgh Steelers would be the lone undefeated team in the AFC North. They’ve played their style of football though, and that’s led them to winning football. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports thought the Steelers would be the worst team in their division, but due to their recent play, he seems to be walking that statement back.

“Steeler fans, get off of my back please,” Prisco said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “I said, before the season, they were the worst team in the division. I might be wrong.”

The Steelers haven’t ever been the worst team in the AFC North, and the last time they were at the bottom of their division, Mike Tomlin was still in high school. Considering how much they upgraded at quarterback this year, it wasn’t a stretch to say they weren’t going to break that trend. Prisco, and many others, didn’t seem to believe in the Steelers though.

Although he’s ready to admit he might be wrong, that doesn’t mean Prisco totally buys that the Steelers are as good as their record says they are.

“When you play that style of football, you have to hope everything goes your way. If something doesn’t, you’re done,” he said. “Teams with great quarterbacks and a good passing game, they can come out from underneath their mistakes. When you’re a team that relies so heavily on great defense, and a running game, and [Justin] Fields to not make mistakes, if there is one, that’s a problem. I don’t know how sustainable it is.”

That’s a not a bad argument to make. The Steelers are a run-first offense, and so far, they haven’t had to play from behind. It’s fair to ask if Fields and their passing game could get them back into a game. However, that isn’t how the Steelers have put together their team. They know they aren’t built to win a shootout.

They do have a fantastic defense and a strong running game. That means they should be able to keep their opponents from scoring at will while also controlling the clock. Any team that makes more mistakes is more likely to lose. That’s why the Steelers haven’t asked Fields to take many risks. Part of their strategy is to protect the football.

This week, the Steelers’ brand of football will be tested. The Los Angeles Chargers play similarly, with their defense playing outstanding so far as well. They also have a star quarterback in Justin Herbert who can play them back into games. We’ll see if Fields makes any mistakes, and if the Steelers can battle back from them in that situation. Maybe then Prisco will be fully convinced.