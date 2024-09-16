Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Steelers On Rocky Mountain High

I had two worries coming into this game: First, the Steelers’ four-game losing streak in Denver. Pittsburgh was favored in three of four, including a loss in which they were favored by 7.5 points. The Steelers’ last win in Denver was way back in November 2009. This week was a terrific opportunity to break the streak. Second, the Steelers had an absurdly bad record when Clete Blakeman is the referee.

Since 2010, when the NFL promoted Blakeman to referee, the Steelers had only won six of 19 games (31.6 percent) he officiated. During that same period, the Steelers were 142-83-2, winning 62.6 percent of their games. That’s quite a disparity.

Since becoming a referee in 2010, Clete Blakeman has officiated 19 Steelers games. The Steelers won 6 and lost 13. Won just 31.6% of games he refereed. The Steelers record during that same period: 142-83-2 winning 62.6% of games. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/ToUwff9u5C — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) September 11, 2024

Justin Fields started his second game with Russell Wilson still nursing a calf injury. Also, Mike Tomlin shifted the offensive line. Troy Fautanu started over Broderick Jones at right tackle. How would Arthur Smith adjust the scheme, and would Fields look better after a full week practicing with the first team? Could George Pickens shake Patrick Surtain II off his tail?

On defense could the Steelers exploit rookie quarterback Bo Nix and a banged-up Broncos offensive line? Also, would NFL officials allow T.J. Watt to dominate or take away more splash plays? On special teams we were going to see a new punter in Corliss Waitman. How steady would he be holding for Chris Boswell? Also, who would be the gunners, and would they contain the Broncos’ return game?

Gameday Experience

I had a brief moment of panic prior to departing to watch the game. I misplaced my 2024 Terrible Towel. Luckily, my buddy Sugar Bear had left his Terrible Towel in my car after a game we attended last season. It was the same towel he had with him at Acrisure Stadium for Ben Roethlisberger’s last game. A worthy substitute. And my wife called me while we were driving to let me know she had found my 2024 towel. She would have it at home as the Steelers played. All is right in the world for now.

I watched the game with about 25 members of the Frederick Pittsburgh Steelers Fan Club at their spot at an Xbox in Frederick, Maryland. I always enjoy taking in a Steelers game with a group that shares my passion for the Black and Gold. And it reduces the stress on our pets at home.

We had ‘em all the way #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/9t4x3cBZJA — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) September 15, 2024

Steelers Offense

Justin Fields played within the constraints of the game plan. He avoided giving the ball away. And had some accurate passes, including a 51-yard pass to George Pickens negated by Broderick Jones’ third penalty in the same drive. That drive began at the 1-yard line. And despite losing 25 penalty yards, the Steelers reached midfield. Mike Tomlin benched Jones during that drive.

Wiped out by flag, but whew, Pickens catch and that Fields throw #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mcMrkOrJwP — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 15, 2024

Nice to see Darnell Washington targeted in the end zone for the opening score.

The officials mistakenly called Van Jefferson for an offensive interference penalty that nullified the touchdown pass to George Pickens.

Najee Harris gained 69 yards on 17 carries. Jaylen Warren added 61 more yards on nine carries and two receptions. Clearly the plan was to run the ball. The Steelers rushed 36 times compared to just 20 passes. Pickens and Pat Freiermuth were targeted four times each. Freiermuth gained 39 yards on four catches and Pickens just 29 on two. But ironically, the biggest gain by Pittsburgh came on a non-play. Fields threw incomplete to Pickens from his own 20. But Patrick Surtain II was penalized for pass interference to give the Steelers a spot foul at the Denver 43-yard line. And Chris Boswell finished that drive with a 53-yard field goal to put the Steelers up 13-0.

Steelers Defense

The Steelers shut out the Broncos until the fourth quarter. They held Denver to just 64 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Bo Nix did complete 20 of 35 passes for 246 yards, mostly in the second half.

In the first half, the defense held Denver to just 62 net total yards. Denver punted three times and failed to convert on 4th and 7 with 2:32 to play. Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt collected sacks to put Denver in the hole on two drives.

Another look at the T.J. Watt Sack #Steelers pic.twitter.com/FvN8qRKCED — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 15, 2024

Second half letdown

The Steelers’ defense let down in the second half after starting strong. DeShon Elliott blew up a 3rd and 1 to force a punt.

But Denver produced four explosive plays, including a 49- yard trick play. A direct snap to Javonte Williams that got Minkah Fitzpatrick going toward the sideline. Then toss back to Nix, who threw deep down the middle where Fitzpatrick had been to a wide-open Josh Reynolds. Donte Jackson was injured during the play.

However, two plays later Cory Trice Jr., subbing for Jackson, intercepts Nix in the end zone to stifle that drive.

Reynolds caught a 22-yard pass on fourth down. The Steelers blew their coverage leaving the receiver wide open. That play set up a 35-yard field goal after Isaiahh Loudermilk knocked down a third-down pass.

Joey Porter was called for two penalties on another drive. One for holding (he nearly ripped the receiver’s jersey off), the other for illegal use of the hands (the replay was inconclusive to me). But both were offset by Denver penalties. Porter was penalized three times in the game. He needs to match his gloves to the opposing teams’ jerseys. Watt finished that drive by defending a pass.

Denver delivered another explosive play on its penultimate possession, this one a 27-yard pass. Jackson was hurt again on that play. Now in Pittsburgh territory, Denver drove to the 11-yard line. But Cam Heyward deflected a pass to force a field goal to make it 13-6.

Denver got the ball back with nine seconds and no timeouts. Damontae Kazee finished the game by intercepting Bo Nix as time expired.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game where one big play can shift momentum or even decide the game. The new kickoff rules should test special team coordinators’ ability to adapt to the changes.

I break special teams into three phases: Kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell kicked off three times. All touchbacks.

Wil Lutz kicked off three times. Two landed in the end zone for touchbacks. But he kicked into the landing zone after the Broncos’ first field goal. The Denver coverage unit limited Jaylen Warren to a 13-yard return to the 14-yard line after Warren muffed the ball.

Five of the six kickoffs resulted in touchbacks in this game. Next year, the NFL should place touchbacks from the end zone at the 35-yard line if it wants to encourage more returns. I give the edge to the Broncos since they did force the Steelers to start at their own 14-yard line on one kickoff.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 3 0 3 0 0 0 DEN 30 Wil Lutz 3 1 2 0 0 0 PGH 25

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD Jaylen Warren 1 13 13.0 13 0 0 None 0 0 0.0 0 0 0

Advantage Broncos .

PUNTING

In his return to Pittsburgh, Corliss Waitman punted eight times averaging 53 yards. But his net average dropped to 43 yards. Three touchbacks hurt. At least one should have been downed but the returner managed to distract Darius Rush. His first punt was the best. A 53-yard punt that went out of bounds at the Broncos 15. Denver hurt itself with two penalties. Patrick Surtain II’s holding penalty brought a fair catch at the 25 back to the 15-yard line. Another Broncos holding penalty erased a 14-yard return that brought the ball back to the 30-yard line. Tyler Matakevich dropped Marvin Mims Jr. for just a two-yard gain. And Ben Skowronek is stepping up as a gunner. He tackled Mims after a nine-yard return on the last punt that kept the Denver starting position behind the 20-yard line.

Riley Dixon punted six times. He averaged 52.5 yards, netting 48. Calvin Austin III returned five, averaging just 5.4 yards. The yardage of one return for 11 yards was erased by a holding penalty on Nick Herbig. Instead of the ball on the 43, Pittsburgh started from its 22-yard line. Austin also lost four yards on another return. He is aggressive and trying to avoid the Steelers getting pinned inside the 20. Dixon had one punt that was downed at the 1-yard line in the first half. Fortunately, the Steelers were able to drive to midfield despite the bad start.

I gave Denver the edge due to a punt downed at the 1-yard line with three punts giving Pittsburgh a start behind the 20. And three went for Pittsburgh touchbacks. Need better coordination to force either fair catches or downing the ball before it reaches the end zone. But the Pittsburgh gunners did play better than last week.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Corliss Waitman 8 53.0 43.0 3 1 3* 0 58 Riley Dixon 6 52.5 48.0 0 1 3 0 58

*A Denver penalty on a return resulted in a start behind the 20.

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Calvin Austin III 5 27 5.4 0 1 14 0 Marvin Mims Jr. 3 20 6.7 1 2 9 0

Advantage Broncos .

FIELD GOALS AND EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell made all three of his scoring kicks. An extra point plus two field goals, including a 53-yarder. Corliss Waitman had no issues taking the snaps and placing them for Boswell’s kicks.

Wil Lutz made two fourth-quarter field goals to make the game interesting.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 1 1 2 2 53 0 0 Wil Lutz 0 0 2 2 35 0 0

Advantage Steelers

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 738 first-half comments. Respondents added 1,087 second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top first-half comments covered a variety of topics:

First, Alex Kozora welcomed Steelers Depot respondents to the discussion thread: “Thanks for being here everyone! Enjoy the game!” Chris92021 was astonished by the officials erasing a Steelers touchdown. “That was some ref ball by the officials. Steratore is right. Once 39 initiated (the) contact with Jefferson, there was no pick play. Terrible. We should be up by 14.” Kevin Marshall was extremely excited that huge tight end Darnell Washington was finally targeted in the end zone: “OMG, I CAN’T BELIEVE IT, FINALLY!!!! THEY FINALLY THREW IT TO OUR 6-7 MISMATCH!!!! ARTHUR SMITH FOR PRESIDENT 😁😁🖤💛🖤💛.”

The second-half comments also addressed a variety of topics:

Rab led the way by singling out the interception by a player who missed last season while on injured reserve: “So happy for Trice… That was awesome.” Jason Anderson was disconcerted by the second-half offense. “This 2nd half offense is giving me Matt Canada flashbacks.” Chris92021 had another top comment. “Please score a TD and put this one away.”

We failed to meet the 1,000-comment standard in the first half but did come back to go over that in the second half. Let’s go people! Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

CONCLUSION

Another offensive game plan that protected the football and controlled the clock. Arthur Smith does spread the ball around. Six different players made 11 first downs while Denver gifted five more with penalties. Pat Surtain II was penalized twice, including a 37-yard spot foul trying to keep up with George Pickens. Good enough offense to defeat two mediocre teams, but Pittsburgh will have to open up its playbook if it wants to beat the Chargers.

The defense dominated again. It did let up in the second half, allowing the Chargers to score twice to make the game close. But they are showing depth, like Cory Trice Jr. coming off the bench to intercept a pass in the end zone to shut down a Denver scoring opportunity. And Isaiahh Loudermilk batted down a third-down pass. The Chargers’ defense has only given up 13 points in their first two games, three less than Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ defense must have an exceptional performance to avoid a second consecutive embarrassment in a home opener.

Corliss Waitman could have a huge year if his hang times match up with the gunners. Another special team penalty negated a punt return but better than last week. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The Steelers broke the string in Denver. Some had thought the altitude would tire the Steelers out. But they proved that the Rocky Mountains were not too high. Here is Rocky Mountain High performed by John Denver.