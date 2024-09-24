Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Shocks Los Angeles

Justin Fields set to start his third game as Russell Wilson slowly recovers from his calf injury. But the Chargers have issues of their own, as their quarterback Justin Herbert is questionable to play with an ankle injury. The Steelers offensive line remains in flux. Guard Isaac Seumalo remains out. And tackle Troy Fautanu injured his knee on Friday and was downgraded to out on Saturday. That brings Broderick Jones back as the starter at right tackle. Tight end Rodney Williams called up to replace MyCole Pruitt, who injured his knee in the Broncos game.

Williams along with James Pierre will likely play on special teams after Tyler Matakevich and Ben Skowronek both landed on injured reserve.

Four Key Matchups

Steelers Depot writer Josh Carney identified four key matchups going into the game. First is T.J. Watt facing rookie tackle Joe Alt, who shut down Maxx Crosby in Week 1. Then receiver Van Jefferson versus cornerback Kristian Fulton. If Jefferson can generate some production, it should open up the running game. The Chargers will be looking to loosen up the Steelers’ front seven. So, the third matchup is slot corner Beanie Bishop Jr. covering slot receiver Ladd McConkey. Finally on special teams, it is the Steelers’ coverage unit versus ace punt returner Derius Davis. With two strong defenses, field position may be a key to victory.

A very big game for both teams. Jim Harbaugh has his team geared up for a playoff-type game. The Steelers must match their intensity. I don’t want to see a repeat of the debacle from last year’s home opener.

Gameday Experience

I attended my first Steelers game of the 2024 season. My first stop was the Renegade Tailgate hosted by Lennie and Cindie Huhn. Always a great crowd and often former Steelers or family members of current Steelers attend. The Highsmith family are regulars. If you ever attend a game in Pittsburgh, I recommend stopping by the Science Center parking lot to join my favorite tailgate.

It was great seeing acquaintances from previous games and training camps. Folks from as far away as California. The strong presence of fans of the Black and Gold encouraged me. Some Chargers fans but few. Unlike last year’s hope opener against the 49ers. I took this as a favorable portent. It was a special treat chatting with Merril Hoge in the Champions Club. I gave him a hard copy of my top 500 all-time Steelers. He’s currently number 107 on the list.

The Terrible Towel with Merrill Hoge. I gave him a copy of my Top 500 all-time Steelers #HereWeGo ⁦@Steelersdepot⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZlPB94wKYA — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) September 22, 2024

Indeed, during the game, the Steelers fans responded to Steelers players signaling them for increased volume. The noise was enough to force Chargers quarterback into a silent count a few times. On a very hot day, I was surprised the Steelers opted to wear their black uniforms. I don’t know how or who decides what uniform the team will wear at home games. But white uniforms would have at least reflected some of the heat. Maybe just a statement.

Steelers Offense

The Steelers started slowly. The offense produced a three-and-out on its first two possessions. I was focused on Broderick Jones the first couple series. On the first play, he pancaked Joey Bosa and was mauling him on the ground. He then realized Bosa was injured and offered him a hand as the play ended. Bosa left the game not to return.

The Steelers’ offense woke up after the Chargers drew first blood. Scotty Miller, in for injured Van Jefferson, caught a key 20-yard pass that took the Steelers deep in the red zone. Justin Fields capped the drive with a five-yard keeper to tie the game 7-7.

In the third quarter, Justin Fields threw a pass over the middle that bounced into the air. It caromed off several players before former Steeler Bud Dupree corralled the ball for the interception. But the Steelers got the ball back.

Justin Fields spread the ball among eight different receivers. George Pickens had a 27-yard catch. But the big one was a 55-yard catch and run by Calvin Austin III. His momentum carried him into the end zone for the score. The offensive line held it together. Mason McCormick rotated at left guard with Spencer Anderson and played a few tackle-eligible snaps. He and Frazier were punishing the Chargers defenders.

Last Possession

On the last possession, the Steelers’ offense held the ball for the final 4:59 of the game. Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson bludgeoned the Chargers with savage runs. Harris capped it with a 21-yard run to the goal line with three defenders bringing him down. This happened right in front of where I was sitting. Sure, looked like he could have lunged for a touchdown, but Harris chose to go down to keep the clock moving. Pittsburgh finished the game with two straight kneel downs in the victory formation. A 20-10 win that easily could have been 27-10.

Steelers Defense

This game started out as two strong defensive teams determined to establish their claim as tops in the NFL. In the first half the Chargers held an edge with a 10-7 lead. Plus, they limited the Steelers to 14 yards rushing. The Steelers held the Chargers to 48 on the ground. However, the second half saw the Steelers defense smother the Chargers. They actually had negative five yards of offense!

The Steelers did have a first-quarter lapse. The Chargers used the pass to set up the run. Justin Herbert finished one drive by passing to a wide-open Quentin Johnston for a 27-yard touchdown. Must be miscommunication in the secondary, but that was about it. The defense played superbly other than this blip.

This was a very physical game. I saw Joey Porter Jr. throw a defender to the ground. Alex Highsmith left the game with a groin injury. Cory Trice Jr. hurt his hamstring. Donte Jackson landed hard on his shoulder and was in obvious pain but came back in after a few plays.

Players like Nick Herbig stepped up big. He nearly recovered the ball on a strip-sack of Justin Herbert. Also, Patrick Queen nearly intercepted a Herbert pass early in the game and led the Steelers with eight combined tackles.

Cam Heyward was muscling some of the huge Chargers linemen to stuff runs. He also sacked Herbert to break a tie for second with James Harrison on the Steelers’ all-time sacks list. Keeanu Benton opened a hole that Elandon Roberts raced threw for another sack.

Taylor Heinicke was like a tethered goat. Defenders swarmed him in the fourth quarter like hungry jackals. The Chargers came into the game leading the league in rushing. They netted just 61 yards on the ground.

Three Key Points in Game

The three key points in the game where the defense controlled the tempo of the game included Justin Herbert’s Hail Mary pass following the missed 62-yard field goal attempt with one second left in the first half. Minkah Fitzpatrick was among the defenders in the end zone who prevented a score that would have extended the Chargers’ 10-7 halftime lead.

The defense stepped up after Bud Dupree intercepted Justin Fields. Elandon Roberts sacked Herbert for a nine-yard loss. Then Herbig tackled Herbert after a one-yard gain. But Herbert aggravated his ankle injury and left the game. The defense regained the momentum lost from the turnover in one series.

Finally, the Steelers held the Chargers after going ahead 13-10 to start the fourth quarter. The stadium rocked to Renegade before the kickoff. The Chargers tried to mount a drive, but T.J. Watt sacked Heinicke on 3rd and 5 just over midfield. That play pushed the ball back into Chargers territory and prevented Los Angeles from reaching field-goal range to tie the game.

Special Teams

I break special teams into three phases: Kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell kicked off five times. Chargers return ace Derius Davis tried to return two from inside the end zone to spark the Chargers in the second half, but Pittsburgh’s coverage unit all over it. First, Rodney Williams in his first game this season tackled Davis at the 12-yard line. Then DeMarvin Leal and Miles Killebrew stopped Davis at the 20-yard line. Davis wisely opted to kneel for a touchback on the final kickoff.

Cameron Dicker kicked off three times. All touchbacks.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 5 2 3 0 0 0 LAC 24 Cameron Dicker 3 0 3 0 0 0 PGH 30

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD Pittsburgh 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 Derius Davis 2 37 18.5 23 0 0

Advantage Steelers .

PUNTING

Corliss Waitman punted three times, all in the first half. He averaged 52 yards. James Pierre and Beanie Bishop Jr. were the starting gunners. Christian Kuntz and Connor Heyward tackled Davis after a short five-yard return on his only attempt. Then Pierre and Bishop got down quickly in coverage on Waitman’s last punt, a 56-yarder that forced Davis to fair catch the ball at the 8-yard line. We found a couple gunners who can keep pace with Waitman’s long punts. Encouraging!

JK Scott punted seven times, averaging 50 yards. Calvin Austin III fair caught five and returned two, averaging 10 yards. The Chargers negated one punt due to a penalty and added five yards to an Austin return on another. Three punts forced the Pittsburgh offense to start inside its own 20-yard line.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Corliss Waitman 3 52.0 50.3 0 0 1 0 56 JK Scott 7 50.0 47.1 0 1 3 2* 63

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Calvin Austin III 2 20 10.0 5 0 13 0 Derius Davis 1 5 5.0 2 0 5 0

Advantage Chargers

FIELD GOALS AND EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell missed a 62-yard field goal attempt near the end of the first half. But he made two others and both extra points.

Cameron Dicker made both his extra point and field goal attempts.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 2 2 2 3 38 0 0 Cameron Dicker 1 1 1 1 28 0 0

Advantage Steelers

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 970 first-half comments and added 1,228 second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top first-half comments reflected our concerns early in the game:

Chris92021 thought the Chargers were sandbagging Justin Herbert’s injury: “I am gonna call BS. Herbert’s ankle looks just fine. That’s the second time he’s avoided a sack from the blind side.” BigDickSwangin observed that the Chargers were more physical very early in the game. “They are bullying us right now, and I don’t like it.” Ron used to be Sousa was not happy with a missed call: “Wow…that push off was amazing! Open field, in front of ref…no call🤣🤣🤣”

The second-half comments predictably much more positive:

A Dot led the way by singling out an offensive lineman: “Frazier is like 5 yards down field like every play blocking the f$$k out of someone.” A lot of folks agree. Ron used to be Sousa on the Steelers ending the game at the goal line: “Wanted 7, but ending in V formation is the way ALL games should end for the Steelers IMO!” DLeds echoed what a lot of Steelers fans were feeling: “i haven’t had this much joy in a long time.”

We failed to meet the 1,000-comment standard in the first half for the second consecutive game but did come back to go over that in the second half. Let’s go people! Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

CONCLUSION

Justin Fields looks more comfortable each week. He is helping the offense to control the clock and avoid turnovers. His passing looks sharper. And he is learning not to try and win the game all by himself. Najee Harris and a revitalized Cordarrelle Patterson, playing for injured Jaylen Warren, applied the coup de grace to end the game. The offensive line was not perfect but turned in a gritty performance. I think the Chargers’ defense was glad when the final whistle blew.

The defense played lights out, save for one lapse in the first half. The Steelers stuffed what had been the leading rushing offense in the NFL and sacked Chargers quarterbacks five times. Nick Herbig had a particularly strong game with two sacks and a tackle that knocked Justin Herbert out of the game. Cam Heyward controlled the line. The Chargers’ offensive line had to be realigned as it was beaten into submission.

Nice game by James Pierre. He is back and is erasing questions about the punt-coverage unit.

The Steelers suffered some injuries on their own in this physical game. We’ll find out more about Alex Highsmith, Cory Trice Jr., Jaylen Warren, and Van Jefferson in Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference.

Now can we continue stacking these wins in Indianapolis? Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The Los Angeles Chargers came to Pittsburgh hoping to hang some laundry on the Steelers. But all they found was violence. And no place to hang their clothes. The Steelers shocked them into reality. Here is Electric Avenue performed by Eddie Grant.