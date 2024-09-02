‘People Are Afraid Of My Speed’: WR Quez Watkins Still Confident On Steelers’ Practice Squad

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Quez Watkins is not letting his failure to make the team’s 53-man roster slow him down. He opted to re-sign with the team on the practice squad, currently behind five receivers retained on the roster.

With rookie Roman Wilson recovering from an ankle injury, though, Watkins could play early in the year. And he believes he has the tools to help the Steelers, particularly down the field.

“A lot of guys are afraid of my speed,” he told Jeff Hathhorn for 93.7 The Fan. “I just need to continue to put that pressure on guys. Everything has to be forward. Everything has to be fast for the team.”

A 2020 sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Quez Watkins spent his first four seasons there. During that time, he caught 98 passes for 1,249 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had his best season in 2021, catching 43 passes for 647 yards and a score. While he averaged over 15 yards per reception over his first two seasons, he has barely managed 10 since.

The Steelers signed Watkins as a cheap veteran wide receiver alongside Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller. The latter two, both with prior experience with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, made the roster. Watkins did not make the cut, but he is still in the building contributing.

Teams may sign up to six veteran players to their practice squad with more than two years of accrued experience. The Steelers have their allotted six already, with Watkins making up the last of them. Teams may elevate each player to the game-day roster up to three times per season without signing them to a new contract for the 53-man roster.

As mentioned, rookie WR Roman Wilson is dealing with an ankle injury and may not play right away. He suffered an ankle injury on the fourth day of training camp and has still not practiced. He may practice today, but that doesn’t guarantee he will play on Sunday. If he does not, expect the Steelers to elevate Quez Watkins for the game.

During the preseason, Watkins only caught a single pass for 9 yards, also rushing once for 6 yards. He struggled in the first game as a punt returner, muffing one with disastrous consequences, but he looked better on the practice field during training camp.

“I feel like I’ve played well in camp,” Watkins told Hathhorn. “In games, ball hasn’t been finding my way.”

He certainly didn’t get to show off his sub-4.4 speed, which is what he hopes to bring to the Steelers. I don’t know how many people fear it, per se, but it’s certainly his strongest trait.