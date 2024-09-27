Pelissero: Cowboys Expected To Be Without Micah Parsons And Demarcus Lawrence For Steelers Game

The Dallas Cowboys’ strong front seven looks a lot weaker for their Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, DE Demarcus Lawrence and LB Micah Parsons aren’t expected to play next week due to injuries suffered Thursday night in the Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants. Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury while Parsons’ ankle sprain is likely to keep him out.

#Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the foot injury he suffered Thursday night, per sources. With Micah Parsons dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Dallas now likely will be without two of its top defenders until after the Week 7 bye. pic.twitter.com/6OcbyM5OUy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2024

Parsons suffered the injury late in the game, and though he walked off the field, he was carted back to the locker room. Given the strain a pass rusher like Parsons puts on his ankle, it’s much harder for him to make it back compared to say, a quarterback like the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, who left midway through their Week 3 loss to the Steelers.

Lawrence suffered a foot injury that knocked him out of the Giants game. He was off to a strong start this season, recording three sacks, including one against New York, before getting hurt.

The Cowboys improved in their Week 4 win against the Giants, but their defense has been largely struggling this season after being one of the top units in 2023. The Mike Zimmer-led group is allowing the eighth-most yards per game with 355.3, including 145.8 yards per game on the ground. They are also allowing the eighth-most points per game with 26. Now they have a bunch of key injuries to deal with.

Without Parsons or Lawrence, the Cowboys’ pass rush takes critical hits. Those are their two best players off the edge. While NT Mazi Smith played well last night, he has struggled throughout the season. Meanwhile, DE Sam Williams was placed on IR in late July with an ACL and MCL injury. Pittsburgh’s offense should have a much easier path against Dallas than otherwise anticipated.