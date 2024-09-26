Payton Wilson Shouts Out Steelers’ Trenches: ‘Never Played Behind A Defensive Line Like This’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line is stepping up to the plate despite an offseason full of hand-wringing. And everybody is benefiting, including rookie ILB Payton Wilson, who admits he has never played with such a strong group. Cameron Heyward leads the way, despite so many—including Steelers fans—writing his retirement speech for him this offseason.

“I was talking to Cam the other day. I told him that I’ve never played behind a defensive line like this”, Wilson said, via the Steelers’ website. “It’s a different world. Those guys are taking up not only the entire offensive line, but they’re making plays while they’re doing that. It’s an amazing feeling, and when you’re able to float to the ball and not have any o-linemen touch you, it says a lot about your d-line”.

Wilson is, of course, in his first year in the NFL, a fact he readily acknowledges. He has never played with an NFL defensive line before, so there is bound to be a sharp contrast. Especially going from North Carolina State to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there is a considerable talent gap.

But Elandon Roberts surely sees the difference in the Steelers’ defensive line. He never really got to play behind a healthy Cameron Heyward last year. While Heyward returned later in the year, he played through a groin injury, and he wasn’t himself. Wilson gets to see a player we recognize much better.

Fellow Steelers ILB Patrick Queen joked early in the year that the Steelers’ defensive line was too good. They were seemingly making all the plays on their own, and it became boring being less involved. The inside linebacker position tends to be at the heart of most tackles, which Payton Wilson knows with his 138 college tackles last season.

A 2024 third-round pick, Wilson is playing significant snaps while working in a three-man rotation. Queen is the Steelers’ every-down linebacker, but the rookie has been rotating with Roberts. He made a good initial impression, though he hasn’t necessarily been a revelation as of yet.

Payton Wilson has played 66 defensive snaps and 56 special teams snaps in three games. He has recorded five tackles but is still finding his footing. The Steelers believe he can be a high-level starter, which is why he is even on the field.

The Steelers already liked Roberts, and they spent big in free agency on Queen. Wilson is only playing because the Steelers like him that much and think him being on the field makes them better. Perhaps that is partially in the long run, letting him play some now so he can hit the ground running later.

Whatever the case, Wilson and the rest of the linebackers are at an added advantage this year. The Steelers’ defensive line from top to bottom is playing the way it should, making everyone’s jobs easier. And it’s not just Heyward, but also Keeanu Benton and Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk.