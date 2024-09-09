Payton Wilson Discusses TD-Saving Tackle, Determined Not To Let WR Block Him

LB Payton Wilson’s first big test came on the Atlanta Falcons’ first drive. Like the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense Sunday afternoon, Wilson passed. Atlanta gained early traction and marched downfield inside the red zone. Facing 3rd and Goal from the 13, QB Kirk Cousins flipped a quick screen pass to RB Bijan Robinson. With blockers in space, Robinson looked headed for the end zone until Wilson made an open-field stop to drag him down.

Speaking to reporters about the play on Monday, Wilson said he was just doing his job.

“I think it’s just effort,” he said via the team website. “Knowing your assignment. Man-to-man on the running back out there, and he is doing a screen play. So just gotta beat the block. A receiver should never be able to block a linebacker. That’s kind of for the linebacker culture. So just getting off a block and making a play.”

And it was a heck of a play. Shedding a receiver is one thing, but making an open-grass stop on Robinson, a top-ten pick last season is no small feat. Here’s a look at the play from the end zone angle of the All-22.

While it was *just* a receiver, it was also Drake London blocking Wilson, weighing in at a receiver-like 6-4, 220 pounds coming out of the 2022 NFL Draft. So that’s shedding the block of one top-ten pick to tackle another with the same pedigree.

Pittsburgh took the chance on Wilson in the third round of this year’s draft when two-thirds of the league took him off their board due to medical concerns. Since arriving, Wilson has earned high marks for his work ethic, football IQ, conditioning, and maturity.

Payton Wilson saw plenty of snaps in his debut. As the team showed in the preseason, they played Wilson in the Steelers’ nickel packages. Given the 11 personnel-heavy nature of the Falcons under new OC Zac Robinson, coming over from the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson received plenty of chances. He finished the game with three tackles, all solo, but none bigger than his first NFL stop.