Patrick Peterson ‘Willing To Take A Phone Call’ But Return To Football Still Up In The Air

If there is one position on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster that is dangerously thin, it would be slot corner. On the initial depth chart, undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. was the only slot listed. They also have Thomas Graham Jr. on the practice squad, but they would need to elevate him on Saturday for him to be able to play, and they can only elevate him three times from the practice squad before having to sign him to the 53-man roster if they need him to play.

One option discussed for a few months now is the return of veteran CB Patrick Peterson. He played his entire career on the outside, but the Steelers had him playing in the slot last year. It wouldn’t be the best option, as he was definitely showing his age in 2023, but it would be a veteran option who knows the defense that could provide some versatility and depth.

Peterson appeared on NFL Network’s The Insiders on Tuesday evening. He was asked if he plans to return to the football field or continue his life’s work as an on-air television talent.

“That question is still up in the air because I am willing to take a phone call, but I’m here with you guys right now,” Peterson said. So I’m kind of in between both worlds right now.”

While he confirmed he would love to get involved in broadcasting once his career on the field is over, he didn’t sound so certain that it is over quite yet.

“I would love to play for a contender,” Peterson said. “At this stage of my career, I’ll be going into season 14…I want to have an opportunity to feel the confetti fall on me. So that’s my end goal. I’ve done everything that I wanted to accomplish for myself individually, but now I want to have that ultimate team goal feeling, which is winning the Lombardi.”

Earlier in the offseason, on The Jim Rome Show, Peterson stated his desire to return to the Steelers and cited Russell Wilson as a reason why. He more or less felt like the Steelers were a good team with poor quarterback play over the last few years, and he sounded eager to run it back now that they have Wilson.

Mike Tomlin also stated way back in March that the team was open to bringing Peterson back down the road. With just five days to go until the regular season opener, it seems less and less likely that will happen now. The slot corner depth has been rough for multiple weeks now. It seems like they would have already made the move if the plan was to bring him back.

If Bishop struggles, or if an injury occurs, a return to Pittsburgh still seems like a reasonable option for Patrick Peterson.