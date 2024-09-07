Pat Freiermuth Teaching Connor Heyward To Lose The ‘Extra Sauce’ On His Routes

Many expect Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth to be in for a big year, for multiple reasons. Aside from their lack of receiver depth, new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith likes to get the most out of them. Connor Heyward surely believes the same, and he’s doing what he can to learn from the fourth-year veteran.
“Just watching him running certain routes, but no, he does critique me,” Heyward said on his Not Just Football podcast about what he learns from Freiermuth. “Just getting into my routes faster sometimes, some of the options. Seeing how he’s so subtle in his movements, and me, sometimes I might make one more move than I have to, put more extra sauce on it. And he just does of good job of, ‘Hey, get straight to it.’ Not everybody you want to hear constructive criticism from, but he’s one of the best tight ends. When he speaks, I listen.”
The Steelers drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Heyward just a year later. Heyward, however, came in the fifth round, and he has a much less refined role and position. The way the room is shaping up, though, Heyward admits he and Freiermuth are more of the pass catchers. He expects Darnell Washington and MyCole Pruitt to draw more of the blocking assignments.
Freiermuth caught 60 passes for 497 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie. A year later, he caught 63 for 732 yards, but his production took a dive last year. Some of that had to do with injury, but former offensive coordinator Matt Canada didn’t use him properly. Connor Heyward and the rest of the tight ends prefer Arthur Smith’s approach to their usage.
As for Freiermuth, I think it’s safe to say that we’re moving away from Matt Spaeth territory with him. Along with Heyward, they seem to be moving him toward a more receiving role and less blocking. We even expect to see Smith using him more in a wide receiver in alignment.
Smith praised Freiermuth as a “unique player” this past week in preparation for Sunday’s game. I don’t know how true that is, but he does have talent. If the Steelers feed him the ball, he should be capable of top-five production at his position. Top-10 production at the worst, I would think, even if Connor Heyward steals some targets.
The Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson this offseason, and they failed to secure a trade for a proper replacement. While they have George Pickens, other position groups will have to bridge the gap. Pat Freiermuth should be the most obvious beneficiary, but Connor Heyward can see an increased load, as well.
Freiermuth has spent this offseason working on his speed and route-running, so hopefully that rubs off on Heyward, too. But most important is their building a rapport with the Steelers’ quarterbacks to assure they connect when it counts.