Pat Freiermuth Reacts To Signing Four-Year Extension With Steelers, Why He Didn’t Hold-In

For Pat Freiermuth, Sunday’s win is hopefully one of many Pittsburgh Steelers victories he’ll get to celebrate over the next five years. Inking a four-year extension Friday that tacked onto the final year of his rookie deal, Freiermuth got to reflect on what it means to be a Steeler for the present and future following an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“Yeah, little stress relief,” Freiermuth said via the KDKA postgame show of his mindset after signing the deal. “It was obviously very exciting. I get the long-term extension here in Pittsburgh. Obviously, happening on Friday couldn’t really do much to celebrate, so I’ll be able to celebrate tonight. Which is awesome.”

Freiermuth’s four-year deal is worth $48.4 million, making him a top 10-paid tight end in football. His was one of two extensions to get signed before the regular season, Freiermuth joining DL Cam Heyward on his deal to keep him in Pittsburgh through 2026.

Drafted in the second round of 2021, Freiermuth has been a steady and reliable receiver with excellent hands and ability to make tough grabs. His best year came in 2022, Freiermuith used downfield more often and finishing the year with over 60 receptions and 700 yards. His 2023 campaign was hindered by injury and an ugly passing offense, but he entered the summer healthy.

While it would’ve been understandable for him to hold-in during training camp, not risking injury and applying pressure in search of a new deal, Freiermuth suited up and was a full participant in all 16 of the Steelers’ camp practices. Freiermuth said he didn’t want to do anything to become a distraction or storyline.

“You guys know I’m not any type of drama,” he said. “I love being able to practice with my guys.”

Pat Freiermuth was a more visible leader this summer, celebrating with teammates whenever the offense made a good play. It wasn’t just high-fiving the tight-ends group either. When a running back ripped off a tough run, Freiermuth was there. When WR Van Jefferson made a key block, Freiermuth was there.

He was there in Sunday’s win, too. While Pittsburgh’s passing game didn’t light up the scoreboard and WR George Pickens was responsible for roughly half the team’s passing yards, Freiermuth finished second on the team with four receptions for 27 yards. Two of those receptions moved the sticks as K Chris Boswell banged home six field goals to produce all 18 of the Steelers’ points.

Given the ebb and flow of game plans and circumstances, Freiermuth will have bigger days ahead. But he’s done all the right things this year on and off the field, making his extension well-earned.