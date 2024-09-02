‘Pat Freiermuth Could Have A Really Big Year:’ Ben Roethlisberger Optimistic About TE’s Usage

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t really solve their problem of who their number two receiver will be this year. George Pickens is a known commodity, but the rest of that receiver room has question marks. However, maybe it won’t be a receiver but a tight end who fills that void. Pat Freiermuth has flashed great ability in the past, and maybe a better offense will unlock him more this year. Ben Roethlisberger certainly seems to think that could be the case.
On a new episode of his podcast, Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger, the former Steelers quarterback spoke about how Arthur Smith’s offense makes him believe Freiermuth is in for a big year.
“He’s a big run game guy, loves the tight end,” Roethlisberger said. “I think Pat Freiermuth could have a really big year this year. I think they’ll utilize him more.”
Smith has already worked closely with the Steelers’ tight ends, so Roethlisberger’s observation is correct. Freiermuth had his worst professional season last year despite having his best single-game performance. Much of that can probably be attributed to the Steelers’ awful quarterback play and poor play calling, though.
Freiermuth had seven touchdowns as a rookie during his lone season with Roethlisberger in 2021, more than he’s had in the two years since then combined. Since retiring, Roethlisberger has advocated for Freiermuth’s more extensive use, probably because he knows there’s more talent there.
Freiermuth also spoke about what a great mentor Roethlisberger was to him during that single season. That guidance can be seen on the field at times, with Freiermuth constantly fighting for extra yards or working with his quarterback when things go off the rails.
With both the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, Smith made sure to feature the tight end frequently. With the Titans, that player was Jonnu Smith, who had his best years with Smith. With Atlanta, it was Kyle Pitts, and then also Smith again. Pitts was even the first draft pick by the Falcons with Smith as head coach.
Week 1 is only days away, so it won’t be long before we get an idea of how Freiermuth will be used this year. His contract is also up this year, and if the Steelers don’t get an extension done with him soon, he could see a big payday next year if he plays as well as Roethlisberger believes he can. For the sake of the Steelers passing attack, someone needs to step up, whether that’s Freiermuth or one of the other receivers.