Party Like It’s 1991: Chargers OC Greg Roman Knows Steelers Have Run ‘Same Base System’ For Decades

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That’s a good way to sum up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. On a foundational level, the nuts and bolts that existed through the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s remain intact. Los Angeles Chargers OC Greg Roman tipped his cap to what the Steelers have built and sustained for over 30 years.

“They have a multiple defense and they’ve got different personalities,” Roman said Thursday via the Chargers’ YouTube Channel. “And really the last six, seven years, they’ve added different personalities based on whatever reason they might have needed. So, they’ve got a lot of different little things they can do. Essentially it’s the same base system as they put in 1991. But it’s evolved some for sure.”

The Steel Curtain was built on the 4-3. Blitzburgh was built on the 3-4. No team has a richer history of outside linebackers rushing off the edge like Pittsburgh. From Greg Lloyd to Kevin Greene to Jason Gildon to Joey Porter to James Harrison to T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh’s defense has been anchored by strong front sevens. The Steelers stuff the run, create third-and-long, and pin their ears back.

As Roman noted, the defense has shifted and changed. Gone is Dick LeBeau’s Fire Zone, and the third-down looks are less chaotic looking than they once were. Pittsburgh’s banked on winning with overwhelming talent than the perfect scheme. Wrinkles have been added, whether that’s their Over front to stop the run, a more athletic d-line that can rush the passer, or three-safety packages to combat the “move tight end” popularized over the past decade, the defense has a slightly different personality. But their roots remain the same.

“They do it really well,” Roman said. “They know it really well. That’s a great example of just a generational defense.”

A unit Roman knows well, too. Before being hired by Jim Harbaugh, he spent six years under brother John Harbaugh in Baltimore. That meant seeing the Steelers twice a year and preparing him for this weekend.

In many ways, this game will be like Steelers-Ravens. Los Angeles has adopted a Ravens-like personality and both teams have the mission of running the ball and being more physical than their opponent in the trenches. Pittsburgh has had Baltimore’s number in recent years, a trend the Steelers hope to continue against the Ravens-like Chargers this weekend.