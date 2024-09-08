Pair Of Questionable Calls Against Steelers Swing First Half Toward Falcons

On the road Sunday for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a pair of potential game-swinging calls go against them, leading to a 10-9 lead at the half for the Falcons.

Ironically, one call went against the Steelers’ defense, while one call went against their offense, both of which were significant splash plays that could truly swing the game.

With the new-look offense struggling to move the ball through the air with backup quarterback Justin Fields making the start for the injured Russell Wilson, the Steelers looked to connect on an explosive play through the air in the second quarter as Fields aired it out for standout wide receiver George Pickens down the left sideline for a 36-yard gain.

On a 3rd and 9 from the Steelers’ 46-yard line, Fields dropped the ball into the bucket for Pickens. It looked rather routine, but the official ruled Pickens pushed off for the offensive pass interference call, wiping out the 36-yard gain.

Replays showed that Pickens did make contact with Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, but it wasn’t egregious. Pickens didn’t even extend his arms, which is usually a clear sign of OPI.

It was a rather soft call, one that stopped a promising Steelers drive, leading to a punt.

Though Steelers punter Cameron Johnston pinned the Falcons at their own 10-yard line, that call against the Steelers came back to bite them, keeping points off the board.

Not to be outdone, that flag against Pickens was topped on the Falcons’ next drive, this time with T.J. Watt having a call go against him in frustrating fashion.

On a 1st and 10 from the Steelers’ 17-yard line, Watt appeared to get a clean get-off at the snap and beat Atlanta right tackle Kaleb McGary around the corner, getting a hand on the football, leading to a strip-sack of QB Kirk Cousins and a fumble recovery.

But officials called Watt offsides on the play, wiping out the turnover.

Replays showed that Watt appeared to time the snap perfectly with the head bob of Falcons center Drew Dalman. There was no clear shot down the line of scrimmage, but it was very, very close from other angles. That led to Watt being rather fired up coming off the field, giving the officials some pointed words.

He was fired up talking to head coach Mike Tomlin, too.

One play later, Cousins scrambled around and fired a 12-yard touchdown to tight end Kyle Pitts on a broken play, giving the Falcons a 10-6 lead.

Fortunately, the Steelers added a late field goal to head into the half only down 10-9, but the two questionable calls very clearly swung the first half in the Falcons’ favor.