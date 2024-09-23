‘One Of The Scariest Players’: Justin Fields Becoming A Better QB Than Athlete, Rex Ryan Says

In the first three seasons of his career after being a first-round pick following a prolific collegiate career at Ohio State, Justin Fields had his struggles in the NFL, looking more like an athlete than an actual quarterback during his tenure with the Chicago Bears.

But in his first three games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, things have very clearly shifted for Fields, who is playing some solid football for the Black and Gold. Fields and the Steelers are off to a 3-0 start under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Fields completed 25-of-32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown in the 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He added a rushing touchdown, too, and really looked poised in the pocket. He read the field well and made some big-time throws to power the Steelers’ offense, putting together a strong showing.

For former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday morning, Fields is becoming one of the “most scariest” players in the NFL as he continues to develop as a quarterback, shedding the athlete label to become that true quarterback.

“Now he becomes one of the most scariest players in the National Football League. Because when you talk about that athlete, now he’s becoming a better quarterback than athlete,” Ryan said of Fields, according to video via ESPN. “When you’re thinking about it in the past, you’re thinking, I’m not saying he’s Steve Young, but a Steve Young. It took time to develop and when you hit on these guys, you hit with a spectacular player.

“I always called him the future because I thought this guy’s future was gonna be unbelievable. And you know what? It looks like it’s going to be.”

Fields always had the physical tools to become a good quarterback in the NFL. He has the size, the arm strength and the overall athleticism. But unlike his time in college at Ohio State, once he was in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, it was more about him using his legs to make a play, rather than truly developing him as a quarterback.

It didn’t help that the Bears underwent changes on the coaching staff constantly during Fields’ tenure. But now, he’s in a stable environment in Pittsburgh under Tomlin and is learning and growing under Arthur Smith’s guidance offensively in a system that is playing to his strengths, rather than asking him to do things he’s not good at.

So far, it’s unlocking a new level to Fields’ game. He’s protecting the football, doing everything asked of him within the scheme, reading the field well in the quick passing game, and is piloting the Steelers’ offense well as they’re off to a 3-0 start.

Sunday’s performance against the Chargers was a sign that things are starting to come together for Fields, which is why Ryan believes he’s becoming a scary player in the NFL.

Fields is feeling a sense of peace and feels very calm on the field. He’s starting to see things clearly, and it appears the game is slowing down for him, allowing his physical traits to really take off. It’s a great development for the Steelers as he’s starting to look more and more like the quarterback of the future for the Black and Gold, as the offseason gamble is paying off early.