OLB Nick Herbig Questionable To Return With Ankle Injury

UPDATE: Herbig has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig suffered an injury in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, and senior director of communications Burt Lauten tweeted that Herbig is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

#Steelers LB Nick Herbig suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 29, 2024

He came off the field following Indianapolis’ third drive and went to the medical tent, per 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

#Steelers Nick Herbig limping to the injury tent — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 29, 2024

The Steelers only dressed three outside linebackers, and with Alex Highsmith also out with an injury, we might see a healthy dose of DeMarvin Leal opposite T.J. Watt if Herbig is unable to return. Herbig had two sacks last week in relief of Highsmith but losing him in the first half of this game isn’t good news for the Steelers, who are down 17-0 to Indianapolis.

We’ll see if Herbig will be able to return to this one, and it’s at least a positive that he’s still questionable to return and isn’t worse upon getting checked out. If Herbig is indeed unable to return, then Watt is going to see a heavier dose of blockers to his side. Today was Herbig’s best chance to prove he should have a bigger role with the Steelers, and the injury is obviously a hindrance to that and a big blow for Pittsburgh’s defense and pass rush against QB Joe Flacco, who replaced the injured Anthony Richardson for the Colts.