OLB Alex Highsmith Doubtful To Return Against Chargers With Groin Injury (Update)

UPDATE: Highsmith has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to his groin injury, per Lauten.

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith limped off the field late in the first half of the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and was getting medical attention on the sideline from trainers, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Per director of communications Burt Lauten, Highsmith is doubtful to return with a groin injury.

Per DeFabo, he went to the locker room early ahead of halftime.

With Highsmith out, Nick Herbig came in on a key third down and the Steelers were able to force a stop. Highsmith has had a nice start to the season, and he’s emerged as one of the better pass rushers in football and a key piece across from T.J. Watt. If he has to miss time, it’s going to be a big loss for the Steelers.

Highsmith dealt with a groin injury in training camp that limited his practice and preseason availability, and given that it’s also his groin this time, that’s not a good sign for the Steelers, especially given his doubtful designation. It’s unknown if it’s the same groin, but given his history of groin problems, it doesn’t bode well for him or Pittsburgh, and the team will rely more heavily on Herbig for the rest of today’s game.

