Oh Brother: PFF Predicts 18-Sack Season For T.J. Watt, Tying J.J. Watt’s Career Mark

Entering the 2024 season, Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is coming off a historic 2023 season. He led the league in sacks with 19.0, becoming the first player (since sacks became official in 1982) to lead the NFL in sacks in three different seasons.
Watt also became the Steelers’ all-time sacks leader, passing James Harrison last season in Week 2 with a sack of Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.
On top of all that, Watt passed his older brother, J.J. Watt, for the second-most sacks in a player’s first 100 career games, behind only Hall of Famer Reggie White.
Based on a bold prediction from Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema Monday morning, Watt will be joining his brother again in 2024
That would be tying J.J. in career sacks. Of course, it’s bold because T.J. Watt would need 18 sacks in 2024 to tie J.J. Sikkema believes he can do it.
“After finishing the 2023 season with 19 sacks, T.J. Watt is closing in on a major career milestone. He is just 3.5 sacks away from 100 career sacks and 18 sacks away from tying his brother,” Sikkema writes regarding his bold prediction for the Steelers this season, according to PFF.com. “In the past two seasons of Watt being fully healthy, he racked up 22.5 and 19 sacks, respectively.
“Predicting that many sacks is obviously very difficult and an extremely lofty goal, but why not make the bold bet for him to do it again and command lifelong bragging rights at every family reunion?”
Watt is just one of four players in NFL history with two seasons of at least 19 sacks, joining only his brother, DeMarcus Ware, and Mark Gastineau. Pretty lofty company to be part of.
In Sikkema’s bold prediction, Watt would come pretty darn close to becoming a player with three seasons of at least 19 sacks, which is rather remarkable to even think of.
It might be a lofty prediction, but consider the fact that Watt is coming off a season in which he was snubbed for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, putting a massive chip on his shoulder, and the fact that he announced he’s going to be a dad, Watt could be in line for a monster season.
If he does, he might not just tie J.J. for career sacks, he might pass him this season, too.
Assuming health, Watt should crack 100 career sacks rather quickly. After that, don’t be surprised if he goes on a real run once again, staking his claim to another DPOY award while chasing down his brother. It could be a very special season overall for the Hall of Fame-caliber outside linebacker.
Having some bragging rights on his older brother, too, who recently spent some time in Pittsburgh, would be rather cool, too.