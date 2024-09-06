‘Objective Is To Heat Him Up:’ Ben Solak Says Steelers’ Key To Victory Sunday Is Pressuring Kirk Cousins

The strength of the Pittsburgh Steelers is undoubtably their pass rush. T.J. Watt might be the best in the league. Beyond him, Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward, and even young players like Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton are great at getting after the quarterback. In their first game of the season, they might need those players to show up often.

Appearing on The Mina Kimes Show, ESPN’s Benjamin Solak explained why he thinks the Steelers need to heavily pressure Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Sunday in order to win.

“That Falcons line is good, but Cousins is a pretty unmoving target there in the pocket, and he’s a 36-year-old coming off an Achilles,” Solak said. “My objective is to heat him up pretty quick and see how much he tests that back foot, see how willing he is to hold the ball for that extra beat against pressure.”

Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8 last year, so while he’ll be ready to go this weekend, there’s no guarantee he’ll be the same player. That’s a pretty taxing injury, and like Solak says, Cousins already wasn’t very mobile. If the Steelers can make him feel uncomfortable early, it could be a much easier game for them.

The Falcons’ offense also has some serious firepower to it. Tight end Kyle Pitts is a matchup nightmare. Wide receiver Drake London is also extremely talented, being a huge threat in the passing game. What could really make the Falcons dangerous though is their rushing attack.

Their offensive line is very good, and they have a lethal duo at running back. Bijan Robinson is a freak of nature, and Tyler Allgeier is one of the best backups in the league. If the Falcons can get it going on the ground, it will become much harder for the Steelers’ pass rusher to pin their ears back and attack.

However, if the Steelers can rattle Cousins, they could really take control of the game. They’ll also need their offense to not look like they just walked out of a graveyard, but that’s kind of up in the air at the moment with Russell Wilson’s calf injury. Either way, this isn’t going to be an easy game, but if the Steelers rely on their greatest strength, victory could be easier to attain.