Numbers To Know: Five Notable Stats Previewing Steelers Vs. Chargers

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the upcoming game. They could relate to the opponent or the Steelers themselves and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

6.9

The yards per carry Los Angeles Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins has averaged against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Injuries have limited him to just two games against Pittsburgh, both coming in Baltimore. But the Chargers have basically transplanted the Ravens’ offense out West, bringing in Dobbins, RB Gus Edwards, TE Hayden Hurst, and OC Greg Roman. Dobbins is explosive and had plenty of success against Pittsburgh. Through two weeks, he’s the hottest back in football, averaging a video game-like 9.9 yards per carry.

4.7

The average air yards TE Pat Freiermuth has been targeted on this season is the fifth-lowest among all qualifying wide receivers and tight ends. The Chargers play more two-high than the Broncos and don’t have a ball-hawking safety like the Falcons. That should create more chances for Freiermuth down the middle, especially past 5 yards. So far, his longest reception is just 14 yards on eight receptions.

274

The number of days since the Steelers have played a meaningful home game. Though Pittsburgh played two preseason games at Acrisure, their last regular season contest came on Dec. 23rd, 2023. This is the first time since 1961 that Pittsburgh will have played their final two regular season games the previous season on the road and their first two the following season. Not to mention the Steelers postponed playoff game in Buffalo.

2002

The last time Pittsburgh started a season three-straight games under 20 points. That streak will end if they can’t get into the 20s against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have allowed just 13 points through the first two weeks.

In 2002, the Steelers scored 14 points against the New England Patriots, 17 points against the Oakland Raiders, and 16 points against the Cleveland Browns. They only won one of those games, beating the Browns in overtime.

Zero

The number of times QB Justin Fields has gone three-straight NFL games without a turnover. He can do it for the first time this weekend, still spotless through the first two weeks (albeit with some close calls). His ability to play clean is a key reason why Pittsburgh is 2-0, and Fields has a legitimate chance to keep the starting job even once Russell Wilson is deemed fully healthy.