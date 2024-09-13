‘Not His To Lose:’ Stephen A. Smith Believes Justin Fields ‘Has Yet To’ Earn Starting QB Job

Justin Fields didn’t make any costly mistakes for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but he was still far from perfect. His strengths were evident, but his accuracy and decision making were still questionable. It looks like he’s going to start in Week 2, so he has a chance to improve on his initial performance. If he plays well enough, he may even keep Russell Wilson on the bench. However, analyst Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe the starting quarterback job belongs to Fields yet.

“That was gonna be Russell Wilson’s job until they learned that he had agitated his calf, and he couldn’t play,” Smith said on a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take. “So, [Fields] doesn’t have the job yet, and if he doesn’t have the job, it’s not his to lose. It’s his to lose when he goes out there and plays like a QB1, which he has yet to do.”

Smith isn’t wrong, but it’s also only been one game, so it’s tough to be definitive about the situation. Fields will reportedly start the next two games, so he should have more opportunities to earn the job. If he plays well this weekend against the Denver Broncos, then his case becomes stronger. Fields winning all three games would make it difficult to bench him.

In Week 1, he used his legs to make plays and showcased his great deep ball. Those two skills will make him an intriguing option to start over Wilson, but it was the lack of turnovers that really lifted him up. He did have an early issue fumbling a snap, but he settled in after that. Protecting the football will help him protect his job more than almost anything.

Smith might be correct that Fields can’t lose the job because it isn’t his yet, but that doesn’t mean he can’t win the job. Wilson won the initial quarterback battle, but Fields made it a difficult decision. He ran the offense adequately in Week 1, and his rushing ability fits well in Arthur Smith’s offense. Mike Tomlin usually doesn’t let players lose their job to injury, but it’s tough to argue against winning.

This week will be a big test for Fields. The Broncos have a good defense that put in a strong Week 1 performance. His goals should be to make plays in big moments and protect the football. He did that against the Atlanta Falcons, and he’ll need to do it again. He seems focused on winning the game and not the bigger picture at QB, which is the right mindset to have. If the Steelers win, odds are high that Fields didn’t have a terrible performance.