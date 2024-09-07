Nick Wright Believes Russell Wilson Won’t Play Week 1 If He’s ‘Less Than 100%’

Just when it seemed like the Pittsburgh Steelers were prepared to tackle this season head on, they got hit with a curveball. Russell Wilson’s status for the first game of the year is in doubt, and it muddies the waters in Pittsburgh. It’s unclear if Wilson will get his job back if Justin Fields starts and plays well against the Atlanta Falcons. Analyst Nick Wright still believes it’s in Wilson’s best interest to sit this game out though.

On a recent episode of his podcast, First Things First, Wright spoke about why he believes Wilson will choose to not suit up if he isn’t totally healthy.

“He was asked, ‘Are you starting Sunday?'” Wright said. “He’s like, ‘We’ll see how I feel.’ I think Russell Wilson understands he has about three more games of bad tape available to him before he’s done. I do not think he is going to play at less than 100%.”

It does seem like Wilson brought the issue up with the team, so Wright is trying to say that the quarterback doesn’t want to play if he isn’t at full strength. That’s also completely fair and might even be the right decision for the Steelers. If Wilson isn’t healthy, Fields could give the Steelers a better chance at winning.

Also, if Wilson plays hurt, he could jeopardize the rest of his season. Wilson missing a large chunk of the season is bad for him and the Steelers. Not only would it contribute to the negative narrative surrounding him, but it would leave the Steelers with Fields and Kyle Allen at quarterback.

Fields is an electric player, but that dynamic playstyle has led to him missing games in the past. Last year, Fields dislocated his shoulder and thumb, missing several games as a result. He’s also dealt with injuries to his hip, ribs, and ankle that have cost him time. If he gets banged up, with Wilson already injured, this season will become very tricky for the Steelers.

However, Wilson has wanted to get on the field at every opportunity, even when he was injured in training camp. He didn’t want to miss time then, and his attitude probably hasn’t changed now. It’s not about him being selfish. It’s about being smart and cautious. An NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint. If the Steelers want to see Wilson cross the finish line, they need to manage him properly.