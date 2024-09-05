Nick Herbig Willing To Put His ‘Life On The Line’ To Help Steelers Win Another Lombardi

As a second-year player entering what should be a big season, both for himself and for the team, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig has one goal in mind: win a Super Bowl for the Black and Gold.
To do that, Herbig is willing to do whatever it takes, even putting his own life on the line to do so.
Appearing on the “Not Just Football w/ Cam Heyward” podcast during training camp, which just released Thursday morning, Herbig said he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him, even playing tight end or safety, to help the Steelers win another Lombardi Trophy.
“Yeah, I think anything I could do to help out our room and our team in general, ’cause we all know we need another Lombardi here in Pittsburgh,” Herbig said to Heyward, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “So, you know, whatever that our team’s asking me, man. I’ll play tight end, I’ll go play free safety — shout out Minkah [Fitzpatrick].
“But totally, nah, it’s just be real. Like, I’ll do whatever man. We really need another Lombardi, so I’m willing to put my life on the line for that.”
Herbig sure knows how to endear himself to the Steelers’ fan base. That’s exactly what fans want to hear, and it’s not just noise from Herbig. He has shown he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him, especially as a rookie, taking on a significant role on special teams for the Steelers.
Now, entering Year 2, Herbig might be in line for an even bigger role, particularly on the defensive side of the football. Coming off another dominant preseason in which he was arguably the league’s best pass rusher, Herbig might force his way onto the field more in true 3-OLB sets with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and should see more rotational reps to keep those guys fresh throughout games and the season.
While he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the Steelers win a Super Bowl, just being himself and impacting the game as a pass rusher will be enough, especially if he can play like he did in the preseason when given an opportunity.
The Steelers are a defensive team, and creating splash plays through sacks, forced fumbles and turnovers will go a long way toward helping Pittsburgh get back to the top of the mountain in the NFL.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football w/ Cam Heyward” below.