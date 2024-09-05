Nick Herbig Now Part Of In-Crowd: ‘All Three’ Pass Rushers ‘Gonna Make A Lot Of Noise’, Highsmith Says

Is Nick Herbig starting to rival T.J. Watt in popularity on the Pittsburgh Steelers? It sounds absurd, and probably is, but it sometimes feels that way. Watt remains arguably the greatest defender in the game, but Herbig is a really exciting young player. Sometimes it’s easier to get excited about potential than the known commodity.

Yet the Steelers already feel like they know Nick Herbig is going to produce. After all, his big brother, Nate, let us all know about him a month before they drafted him. Through the preseason and regular season, he has flashed whenever he has gotten to play. This preseason, he managed another three-and-a-half sacks among other plays.

“Yeah, and we all knew he was going to”, Alex Highsmith said of Herbig’s preseason production, via the team’s website. “This guy’s coming in Year 2 now, and like his brother said, he is a stud, and when he came in last year, he’s making splash plays for us, and he’s gonna do the same this year. I’m just excited to see what he does for us this year. And I think the three of us are gonna make a lot of noise this year, so I’m really excited for it”.

And that is the interesting thing because the Steelers view their outside linebacker room as a trio now. It’s not just T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, as it has been for the past few years. Now it’s Watt and Highsmith and Nick Herbig, whom they know they need to get on the field.

The question is how you manage it, exactly. Of course, Herbig can spell Watt for a drive or two here, Highsmith for a drive or two there. Taking that approach can help keep the starters fresh. The Steelers can also get creative and deploy packages with all three on the field together.

I have to say I am really intrigued about how the Steelers approach Nick Herbig this year. Last season, they had Markus Golden, who did play 230 snaps. If you just give Herbig Golden’s snaps, you can push him past 400 defensive snaps on the year. And both Watt and Highsmith played over 900 snaps, so it’s not like they were missing in action.

At the same time, Nick Herbig still has something to prove. Specifically, how effective can he be across greater exposure? As a rookie, he just played a little here, a little there, fresh legs attacking as an unknown entity. Defenses will know him better this year, so he won’t take them by surprise. And if he is logging more snaps, complete series, he will have to pace himself.