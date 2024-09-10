Najee Harris Nominated For Kyle Brandt’s ‘Angry Runs’ For Crushing Hit On Falcons Corner

The NFL season is back, which means Good Morning Football and Kyle Brandt’s “Angry Runs” segment is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers made frequent appearances on this segment last year with RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Even TE Pat Freiermuth made an appearance in 2023.
Harris is tied for the most scepters, the award they give weekly for the best angry run, and even won the overall 2024 award at the NFL Honors event last year. He picked up right where he left off with a Week 1 appearance on the segment.
It was for his second rush of the day. Some running backs will avoid contact when they are definitely going out of bounds, but Harris set the tone on the Steelers’ opening drive with a crushing hit on Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Jr. that sent him flying. I included a clip of the play below.
I remember watching the play live and wondering if it would make the nominations for Week 1 Angry Runs. Sure enough, it did. Below is a video of that segment from Good Morning Football on X.
“How do we start this year? Let’s start it with Najee Harris, of course. Do not try Najee on the sideline. You should slide on defense, or this will happen. Just keep looping it. Roll it over and over until you learn your lesson about trying Najee on the sideline,” Brandt said with a clip of the hit on repeat.
Also nominated were Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III for flipping a tackler over his back and Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery for a walk-off touchdown run in overtime.
Montgomery ultimately took home the scepter, but Isaiah Stanback gave his vote to Harris.
Much like the offense overall, it wasn’t the flashiest outing for Harris in Week 1. He rushed 20 times for 70 yards and had one reception for nine yards on two targets. Warren didn’t play as much as he is still working his way back from a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason.
I don’t think this is the last time we will see Harris on this segment in 2024.