Mr. Versatile: Cordarrelle Patterson’s Flexibility Boosts Steelers’ Offense

For starters and stars, the main thing can be the main thing. A great running back can be just that. No one cares about Derrick Henry’s route-running ability. Or if Antonio Brown could run off tackle. But if you’re a backup, rotational, or niche player, the more you can do, the better. Three weeks into the season, Cordarrelle Patterson is doing it all in the Steelers’ offense. Running back, wide receiver, kick returner and all-around athlete, he’s filling in wherever needed. Coordinator Arthur Smith appreciates the help.

“And credit to him, because he’s embraced it, and he can do multiple jobs,” Smith said Thursday of Patterson in a team-provided transcript. “So, if you’re short wideouts or tight ends or backs, you’re talking about a valuable gameday roster player, that’s your problem [solved]. Van [Jefferson] goes out, whatever happens, came back late, and so we were already short wideouts. On top of that, you still got to adapt and have a plan. He did a really nice job last week.”

Pittsburgh went into its Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers dressing only four true wide receivers, one fewer than the norm, as rookie Roman Wilson again spent the game in street clothes. When WR Van Jefferson got poked in the eye and missed most of the game, the team was left with three. That led to Patterson having an increased role. And when RB Jaylen Warren couldn’t finish the game due to a knee injury, Patterson rotated in for the Steelers’ final drive, carrying the ball four times and more than 8 yards per carry to help close out the win.

Patterson lined up at receiver 18 times, running back four more, and even picked up a snap in a tight-end alignment.

Smith’s experience with Patterson also provides some comfort. The two were together for all three years of Smith’s head-coaching tenure in Atlanta before Pittsburgh signed him this offseason. Smith says Patterson got him out of some foxholes before and is doing it again.

“When we were able to sign him late, and then out of necessity, we had some wideout issues in ’21, so there were times — I mean, I think we did a lot of unconventional warfare. In Miami and London, we went to go win the game and we were technically in 23 personnel, but it was out like 11, and Kyle (Pitts) and CP and Hayden Hurst,” he said.

Smith’s Falcons teams were never loaded at wide receiver, thrusting someone like Patterson into action. A college receiver, he moved to running back midway through his NFL career and primarily played there in Atlanta. His versatility made him a matchup issue, defenses unsure whether to stay heavy against a “running back” or treat him like a wide receiver.

The Steelers signed Patterson as a kick returner. But teams haven’t kicked to him this year and frankly, there haven’t have many kickoffs period. That’s led to Patterson having a larger offensive role than anything he’s done on special teams. Running back, wide receiver, whatever you want to call him, Arthur Smith is glad to have him.