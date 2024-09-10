Mike Tomlin Pleased With Donte Jackson, DeShon Elliott: ‘Just The Stuff You Get From’ Veterans

Justin Fields was the new addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers who had the most eyes on him in Week 1, but secondary players DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson provided a huge impact as well. Both players had an interception, helping to catapult the Steelers to an 18-10 victory in Atlanta.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked how he would evaluate new defensive additions like Jackson and Elliott.

“Their veteran presence was evident,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “They’re new to us, but they’re not new to the NFL. I loved their gameday demeanor. They were communicative, they played with great energy. They were helpful to each other and others. That’s just stuff that you get from veteran players. New to us, but not new to the game. They weren’t wide-eyed, and I didn’t expect them to be.”

Both players certainly did played like veterans. Jackson almost looked like he was going to have a day full of regret when he dropped an early interception, but he made up for it with his pick later in the game. He also did a solid job limiting Atlanta’s passing game, being a solid No. 2 opposite Joey Porter Jr.

Elliott’s day was just as strong, if not stronger. He was solid when tackling, and he made a great play on his interception, keeping Kirk Cousins rattled early. It’s a small sample size, but so far, he looks like a great partner for Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety.

Both players have been in the NFL since 2018, and their experience showed. They didn’t look like they needed to adjust to being with the Steelers, showing how well they did jelling this offseason. Elliott was actually with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-2021, so he was even more familiar with the Steelers and the AFC North as a whole.

In Week 2, the Steelers will face a different kind of test in the Denver Broncos. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix struggled in Week 1, and Jackson, Elliott, and the rest of the defense have to be licking their chops in anticipation. It won’t be an easy environment to win in, but if Jackson and Elliott continue to look solid, it should be another good day for the Steelers’ defense.