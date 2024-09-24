Mike Tomlin Explains What He’s Liked Out Of Justin Fields

Through three games, Justin Fields has shown growth and led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 3-0 record. While Mike Tomlin hasn’t yet named Fields the starting quarterback, there’s a lot that he’s liked out of the quarterback so far. During his weekly press conference, Tomlin said that he’s liked Fields’ demeanor, which he feels “guys can rally around.”

“I like his steady demeanor. I like that in a leader. He doesn’t ride the emotional rollercoaster when things are going good, when things are going bad. Guys can rally around that. He’s steady. He’s a competitor, man. He likes to compete. He doesn’t turn down things. He’s aggressive in play, scrambling and so forth. It’s just been fun to get to know him and not only know him as a guy but know him as a competitor,” Tomlin said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel.

Fields has been steady this season. He hasn’t panicked, he hasn’t forced throws, and he’s been good at knowing when to take shots and when to check the ball down or use his legs. His reputation coming to Pittsburgh was someone who occasionally tried to do too much, forcing throws into coverage or holding onto the ball too long and getting sacked while also fumbling too often. None of that has occurred in Pittsburgh, and the way he’s handled the offense is a big reason why the Steelers are undefeated.

If Fields continues to play the way he has, it’s unlikely the Steelers turn away from him as their starter, even when Russell Wilson gets healthy. Pittsburgh’s offense has continually worn down opposing defenses, scoring 13 unanswered points in the second half against the Chargers in Week 3. It forced them into some costly penalties while the Denver Broncos also committed some costly defensive penalties in the second half in Week 2.

Fields has always been touted as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the game, but now that he’s developing some of the intangibles needed to succeed as a passer, he could wind up being a real asset for the Steelers under center. The Indianapolis Colts will present a good road test for Fields and the Steelers on Sunday, but Fields won on the road in Weeks 1 and 2, and it’ll be impressive if he can pick up his third road win in four weeks.

He’s coming off his best game of the season on Sunday against the Chargers, and if he can build on that performance in Week 4, the Steelers will likely improve to 4-0.