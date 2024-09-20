Micah Parsons ‘Hopes’ Justin Fields Keeps Winning As Steelers QB

Let’s call it for what it is, Justin Fields didn’t exactly get a fair shake to start his NFL career. It’s been publicized enough, but coming to the Chicago Bears, Fields didn’t have the luxury of an elite offensive line, a strong receiving room, or even a great coaching staff to help him manage games.
Instead, he was sent out to the wolves after Andy Dalton was injured, and the team never looked back.
Joining the Pittsburgh Steelers has seemingly brought new life to the once prized first-round pick, who is slowly gaining the attention of NFL players around the league, including Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
“This is why great coaching matters,” said Parsons on his Bleacher Report podcast The Edge. “It’s cause Tomlin’s putting him in the position, the offensive coordinator’s putting him in the position… People kind of just threw him in the dirt, man. I personally didn’t think he deserved that, especially because they didn’t do much for him.”
Parsons did go on to say that Fields isn’t playing perfect football, and I don’t think anyone would argue with that. Through two games as the Steelers starter, Fields has thrown for 273 yards and one touchdown with a completion percentage of 69.8%. That may not be Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen-level of football, but it’s a step in the right direction, boasting no turnovers and his lowest pressure percentage since coming into the league, per Pro Football Reference.
The most important stat of all, the Steelers are winning games, currently sitting 2-0 on the season. This is even more impressive when you consider the stark changes Fields has been adjusting to since coming to Pittsburgh. Slated as the second-string quarterback, he needed to learn a completely new offense with new players, while practicing primarily with the backups. As he continues to familiarize himself with the Arthur Smith playbook and personnel, it’s reasonable to believe his play will improve, leading to more high-end plays, which he currently lacks.
George Pickens basically said as much recently, stating that the Steelers are close to breaking through on offense.
“I feel like the dam is already kind of breaking,” said Pickens. “We have to play a clean game, but then again, also let the guys play on the field.”
In a plot twist for many Boomer Steelers fans who grew up hating the Cowboys, Parsons went on to say that he hopes Fields finds that success on offense and keeps winning games.