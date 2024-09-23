Maurkice Pouncey Endorses Zach Frazier As Steelers Next Great Center: ‘Has All The Ability’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was back in town this weekend, watching as the team took care of business in their home opener. In the middle of it all was rookie center Zach Frazier. Wise beyond his years and playing like a veteran, Pouncey fully endorsed Frazier as the team’s next great center. And at the Steelers’ behest, Pouncey got the chance to impart some wisdom to the heir to his throne.

“Craziest part, Omar came in and had me personally go talk to him,” Pouncey said of Frazier on Ben Roethlisberger’s latest Footbahlin’ podcast. “So obviously, the Steelers think highly of him. Trust me, I’m on board with him 100 percent.”

Pouncey didn’t elaborate on his conversation, but whatever nuggets of information he offered were surely valuable. Pittsburgh has been searching for Pouncey’s replacement since 2021. They missed on Kendrick Green, while veteran Mason Cole was a band-aid, lasting only two years. Frazier was the third and hopefully final attempt, falling into the Steelers’ laps in the second round as the last of the top centers of this year’s draft.

With over 3,000 college snaps, Frazier was ready to start out of the gate. Nate Herbig’s training camp injury only accelerated that process, and Frazier hasn’t looked back, arguably the team’s best offensive lineman through the first three weeks. Watching from afar and up close, Pouncey thinks he’s the real deal.

“I think, looking at him, he could be a staple here at the Steelers. Talking to him today on the field, seeing his motivation. I talked to the O-line coach, too. Super smart kid, obviously had a great career at the University of West Virginia. The Steelers need that.”

Frazier’s work ethic and technique, with a wrestling background that helps him understand and gain leverage, have never been in question. Draftniks had concerns over a lack of top-end physical traits. If he was big and athletic enough. Pouncey isn’t concerned.

“100 percent,” Pouncey said when asked if he can handle big nose tackles. “Solid dude. Great base.”

So far, Frazier hasn’t shown issues with the big guys up front. Overall, he held his own against Atlanta Falcons DT Grady Jarrett and Eddie Goldman, while the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers haven’t given him any fits. Per Pro Football Focus, Frazier has graded out as the NFL’s seventh-best center this season and a top-ten run blocker. His nasty demeanor translates on tape, running his feet and finishing his blocks.

“The game will slow down for him as he grows as a player. I think he has all the ability, obviously the physical ability, the mental ability to be a great football player for the Steelers. 100-percent.”

If Frazier can have something resembling Pouncey’s career, the Steelers will have hit a home run. Check out the entire conversation between Roethlisberger and Pouncey below.